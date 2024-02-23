Dayton Contemporary Dance Company and Dayton Ballet prove art of dance is alive and well here

DCDC, which has been on a roll post-pandemic, absolutely pulled out the stops for “In Modern Moves,” which opened Feb. 17 at the Victoria Theatre. The phenomenal and historic company premiere of Paul Taylor’s iconic 1975 masterpiece “Esplanade” simply took my breath away. The captivating variety of pedestrian movement (walking, running, falling, skipping, sliding, etc.) flowed like an elegant sprint, showcasing the sheer athleticism of the company unlike ever before. Qarrianne Blayr, Thaliyah Cools-Lartigue, Alexandria Flewellen, Niarra Gooden-Clark, Da’Rius Malone, Robert Pulido, Quentin AppolloVaughn Sledge, Sadale Warner, and Countess V. Winfrey commanded the stage with exuberant finesse. Heightened by Springfield Symphony Orchestra performing Bach’s sublime concertos under the baton of Conductor Peter Stafford Wilson, “Esplanade” is officially a prized, must-see component of the DCDC repertory, a cause for celebration which speaks volumes about the company’s national prestige and reputation after 55 years in existence.

In addition to “Esplanade,” Aaron Frisby brought emotional poignancy and great physicality to Talley Beatty’s soulful “Mourner’s Bench,” the spirited joy within the full company’s performance of Beatty’s “The Stack Up” provided an energetic throwback to the ‘70s, and DCDC Senior Artistic Advisor Kevin Ward’s compelling “And Each (New*) Day...” offered excellent partnering opportunities, especially for its male dancers.

Dayton Ballet, which is experiencing an appealing generational shift administratively and within its roster this season, offered a stunning, beautifully costumed production of Septime Webre’s “Swan Lake” at the Schuster Center. The Feb. 18 performance was led with powerful grace by Lukas Pringle as conflicted Siegfried. Delicately dynamic Claire Bergman as Odette and superbly seductive Belle Urben as Odile were lovely contrasting companions for Pringle.

In addition to Isaac Jones conveying expressively eerie glee as mysterious Von Rothbart, I loved the fabulous cohesiveness of the swan ensemble and the equally strong teamwork of Erin Blair, Hailey Flanagan and Francisco Rivera (pas de trios) which garnered numerous rounds of impromptu applause. The Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra also brought forth the majesty of Tchaikovsky’s gorgeous score with ease under the steady direction of DPO Artistic Director and Conductor Neal Gittleman.

If you didn’t get a chance to see either production, there’s still time to support both companies before the season ends. DCDC celebrates Motown tomorrow night at the Arbogast Center in Troy, and Dayton Ballet Artistic Director Brandon Ragland spearheads the organization’s aptly titled “New Beginnings” April 12-14 at the Victoria Theatre.

Here’s what else you should know right now:

Centerville grad wows ‘American Idol’ judges

It’s always great when someone from the Dayton area is a part of the “American Idol” conversation.

Centerville High School graduate and Santa Barbara, California resident Micaela McCall, 28, wowed the judges during the Feb. 18 “Idol” premiere by taking an unexpected approach to Stevie Wonder’s “Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I’m Yours).” I’m interested in seeing what else is in Micaela’s musical toolbox but her courage to think outside the box could continue to work in her favor, especially during the all-important Hollywood Week. Stay tuned.

Wright State delivers riveting area premiere of “A Doll’s House, Part 2″

It’s been fun experiencing Wright State University’s double dose of “Doll’s House,” which has become a theatrical highlight of the winter. Last weekend Mayra Spring Cordes staged a terrific production of Henrik Ibsen’s classic drama, and this weekend Emily N. Wells offers an equally riveting exploration of Lucas Hnath’s 2017 Tony Award-nominated follow-up. Alexis Wentworth shines as liberated Nora Helmer who returns home 15 years later to the family she fractured. This entire experience is one of the best of the season. Don’t miss it.

Cincinnati Opera embraces Afrofuturism for Juneteenth 2025

Afrofuturism is finding its way into regional opera as Cincinnati Opera’s The Black Opera Project launches a series devoted to new works created by Black artists about the Black experience.

“Lalovavi,” anticipated to be the first grand opera set on an Afrofuturist theme, opens on Juneteenth 2025 featuring music by Kevin Day, a libretto by Tifara Brown, and stage direction and dramaturgy by Kimille Howard. It is a large-scale work in three acts for soloists, chorus and orchestra that is set in the year 2119 in Atlas, formerly the city of Atlanta.

Right Now with Russell spotlights arts and entertainment news every Friday and as news arises. From the latest in local arts to the latest in film, music, TV, awards season and other hot button topics, the goal is to fill you in on what’s new in order to satisfy your entertainment cravings. He can be reached at Russell.Florence@coxohio.com.