Dayton Dragons National Anthem tryouts deadline extended

The Dayton Dragons have extended the deadline for its 2024 National Anthem tryouts, presented by Dayton Daily News, to Sunday, March 10. The original deadline was Friday, Feb. 16.

Any audition videos should be uploaded at www.daytondragons.com/nationalanthem by March 10 for consideration. Each video will be reviewed by a panel of judges, and finalists and the grand prize winner will be notified after that time.

Finalists will perform the national anthem at Day Air Ballpark throughout the season, with the grand prize winner performing on Opening Day 2024 before the Dragons host the Lansing Lugnuts on Friday, April 5.

In addition, Dayton Dragons 2024 season ticket information is available now. For more information, call 937-228-2287, email dragons@daytondragons.com or visit the Dragons website at daytondragons.com/seasontickets.

