Dayton Dragons National Anthem tryouts deadline extended

The Dayton Dragons have extended the deadline for its 2024 National Anthem tryouts, presented by Dayton Daily News, to Sunday, March 10. The original deadline was Friday, Feb. 16.

Any audition videos should be uploaded at www.daytondragons.com/nationalanthem by March 10 for consideration. Each video will be reviewed by a panel of judges, and finalists and the grand prize winner will be notified after that time.