Dayton First Friday specials, events themed around Mother’s Day, graduations

Across downtown Dayton, businesses are coming together to participate in another First Friday.

From 5- 10 p.m. on Friday, May 3, the public will have access to a variety of discounts, special events and dining options. As provided by the Downtown Dayton Partnership, here are details regarding these activities:

ART, DANCE, MUSIC, AND FILM

• The Black Box Improv, 518 E. Third St.: Take in comedy from local improv group Low Hanging Fruit followed by a special show. For tickets and other information, visit DaytonBlackBoxImprov.com.

• The Brightside, 905 E. Third St.: Join us for this very special fundraiser for our local NPR station: WYSO 91.3 FM. This show features Snarls, Jess Lamb & The Factory with special guest Siri Imani, and Dos. Grandiose. All ages welcome. Tickets available in advance and at the door. Show begins at 8 p.m.

• Corner Kitchen, 613 E. Fifth St.: Live music on the patio 8-10 p.m. every First Friday. Parking validated with $20 purchase.

• Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park North: Visit the latest exhibitions, “Telling Stories: World Literature in Art,” “Hand-Colored Photographs,” “Captivating Clay: Contemporary Japanese Ceramics from the Horvitz Collection” and “The Artistic Life of Aka Pereyma.” Open until 5 p.m. Friday.

• Dayton Peace Museum, 10 N. Ludlow St.: Maggie Paxson’s Bomb Shelter Café is a sing-along event inspired by the music of embattled communities of the Holocaust and WWII. Live music and storytelling 5:30–8 p.m.

• Dayton Society of Artists, 48 High St.: The Dayton Society of Artists welcomes you to the annual spring juried exhibition, “PERSON PLACE THING.”

• Dublin Pub, 300 Wayne Ave., 937-224-7822: Live music at the Dublin Pub! Stop by for a pint and listen to live music for Irish First Fridays. Free Juke Box Friday from 6-7 p.m., Happy Hour from 3-6 p.m.; music by Dulahan starting at 8:30 p.m.

• Edward A. Dixon Gallery, 222 N. St. Clair St.: Join us for an exhibition featuring several paintings by artist Marilynn Page, featuring a performance by the Dayton Dance Initiative. Light refreshments will be provided.

• Front Street, 1001 E. Second St.: Explore studios, galleries, shops and boutiques! This month the Front Street Gallery proudly welcomes artist, writer and educator, Timothy Wells and his solo show “Squiggle Conversates.” Grab a bite and enjoy live music in the courtyard. Arthops are family- and pet-friend and free to attend. Visit frontstreet.art for more information.

• The Human Race Theatre Company, 126 N. Main St., third floor: See “PEERLESS,” a dark, witty, contemporary rift on “MACBETH” at the Loft Theatre at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $10.

• Moeller Brew Barn, 416 E. First St.: Hear live music at the Brew Barn from 7-10 p.m.

• The Neon movie theater, 130 E. Fifth St.: See See the full schedule online at neonmovies.com. Beer and cocktail specials during First Friday. Purchase a DORA drink at the Neon to walk around downtown Dayton’ Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area before or after the show.

• Oregon Express, 336 E. Fifth St.: 199X — a 90s dance party. Sexbox will be playing 90s RnB, Hop Hop, Rave, Brit Pop, Punk, and any other genres to set a nostalgic mood. Entry is free.

• Skeleton Dust Records, 133 E. Third St.: See works from local photographer, Fea Fotos, on display through April and May.

• Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St.: Cab Grass presents another show in the 2024 Roots & Heritage concert series! Cover starts at 7 p.m, music starts at 8 p.m. All ages welcome with a guardian. $17 in advance of $21 at the door.

DINING AND DRINKS

• Dayton Beer Company, 41 Madison St.: Get $2 off DBC pints from 3-5p.m. Dragons pre-game special: $4 DBC Core Beers 6-7 p.m.

• Jimmy John’s, 220 N. Main St.: The Caprese Salami Pesto is back and also available as a wrap. For dessert, try the new Lemon Berry Cobbler Cookie.

• Lily’s Dayton, 329 E. Fifth St.: Happy Hour food and drink specials run from 4:30-6:30 p.m. every First Friday.

• Local Cantina, 503 E. First St: Happy Hour is from 3-6 p.m. with $5 Mustache Rides and Same Same Margaritas along with $2 off dips. Now taking reservations and catering orders.

• Moeller Brew Barn, 416 E. First St.: Specialty cocktails, beer, crafted grilled and smoked food. Pre-and-post games on the patio. Open 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Happy hour 11 a.m.-5 p.m. with $5 pints.

• Mudlick Tap House, 135 E. Second St., (937) 895-4066: Happiness Hours from 4-6 p.m. with $2 off draft beers and $2 off shareables, half-priced bottles of wine, $8 Old Fashioned and $9 Manhattans.

• Oregon Express, 336 E. Fifth St., 937-223-9205: Happy Hour deals from 5-8 p.m. Dine in, carryout and curbside pickup available.

• Salar Restaurant and Lounge, 400 E. Fifth St., 937-203-3999: Happy hour from 4-6 p.m. with cocktail specials, $5 house wine pours, $1 off of all beers, and bar bites specials. Dinner available for dine-in or carryout.

• Table 33 Dayton, 130 W. Second St.: Fridays are wine night at Table 33, with $3.33 wine pairings with any entree.

• Troll Pub Dayton, 216 Wayne Ave.: Every Friday at the Troll Pub is part of W.T.F Happy Hours: Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 4-7 p.m. with half-priced pints and apps and $4 Fireball shots.

• Trolley Stop, 530 E. Fifth St., 937-461-1101: Half-off Happy Hour every day 3-7 p.m. $3 wells and half off select appetizers.

• Two Social, 123 E. Third St.: New menu launch, every first Friday Try all six drinks on the new menu and get a free shirt. You have all month to collect all drinks on the punch card.

SPECIAL SHOPPING DEALS AND OTHER ACTIVITIES

• After5, 111 E. Third St.: Mention First Friday at checkout to take 20% off of your total purchase.

• Choice Juice Boxx, 31 S. St. Clair St.: Spend $50 at Varsity House to receive 10% off from your choice Juice Boxx purchase.

• Club Evolution, 130 N. Patterson Blvd.: Audience applause chooses the winner of a karaoke contest and $75. No cover. Karaoke starts at 8:30 p.m. with the contest starting at 10:30 p.m.

• Day Air Ballpark, 220 N. Patterson Blvd.: The Dayton Dragons take on the West Michigan White Caps. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

• Dayton Convention Center, 22 E. Fifth St.: Check out Dayton’s largest tattoo party. Featuring hundreds of professional artists and tens of thousands of tattoo options. A one-day pass is $10 and a weekend pass is $20.

• Dayton Metro Library, 215 E. Third St.: English as a Second Language (ESL) classes take place in the Opportunity Space every Monday and Friday, from 4:30-5:30 p.m. New Americans are invited to take part in this free program that is taught in three different levels. For more information, contact the Ask Me Line at 937-463-2665..

• Omega Music, 318 E. Fifth St.: New release day! Explore the new releases on vinyl, CDs, and more. All day 11 a.m.-9 p.m. in the Oregon District.

• The Oregon District, Fifth Street: Visit the pedestrian promenade at Out on 5th. Enjoy extended outdoor seating, vendors, entertainment and more as you visit your favorite Oregon District businesses.

• Pedal Wagon Dayton: Pedal Wagon Dayton: Hop around to some of Dayton’s best breweries on the Brewery Cruise! Seats are $35 for adults 21 and older or rent a private ride for up to 15 people for $499. pedalwagon.com/dayton/brewery-cruise

• Picture Perfect Paint Parties, 123 N. Ludlow St.: Grape tastings of the month and a mini-paint party canvas. Register at pictureperfectpaintparties.com or call 937-265-0691 for more information.

• Sole Touchers, 37 S. St. Clair St.: Moms and grads get Buy One Get One 40% off this First Friday.

• Square One Salon and Spa, 506 E. Third St.: Try the new Aveda Be Curly Advanced Haircare and get 20% off wavy, curly or coily blowouts. Or try our exfoliating skin event for $75. Includes a special gift.

• Talbott Tower, 131 N. Ludlow St.: Visit the businesses of Talbott Tower. Enjoy live music, food and beer while you shop special discounts at more than 20 businesses.

• Vidia’s Closet, 27 S. St. Clair St.: 25% off entire purchase. Spend $100 or more and receive a free $25 gift card.

• Water Street District, 210 N. Patterson Blvd.: Live performances, raffles, outdoor games, inflatables, free goodies and more. Happening from 5:30–7:30 p.m. before the Dayton Dragons game.

• Wild Whiskers, 33 S. St. Clair St.: Buy two bags of Vital Essentials freeze-dried mini nibs, get one free. $3 off Himalayan Yak Cheese Chews, $5 off Vital Essentials frozen beef tripe, $2 off West Paw Rumbl, Tizzi and Tux durable toys, get $2 off 5-pound and $5 off 25-pound bags of Firstmate, up to $4 off Gunni’s Cod treats, and $2 off select Skout’s Honor products.

