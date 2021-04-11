Dayton Metro Poetry Contest is open for entries

· Sunday, April 11, 2-3:30 p.m. (online) — Wright Memorial Library will host an online Poetry Workshop Webinar, focusing on various poetic forms and led by Gary Mitchner, Professor Emeritus of English at Sinclair College, and a poet whose work has been published in “The Paris Review” and many other literary journals. Learn more and register at https://www.wrightlibrary.org/WriteApril

· Wednesday, April 14, 7 p.m. (online) — The Jewish Federation of Greater Dayton’s 2020-2021 Cultural Arts and Book Series presents the novel “Newark Minutemen,” inspired by the history of the shadow Hitler-Nazi party in America during the Great Depression, by Leslie K. Barry. The event is free and held via Zoom. To receive detailed information and get the Zoom link, go to https://jewishdayton.org, click on the Cultural Arts & Book Series logo, and sign up for updates.

· Tuesday, April 20, 7-8:30 p.m. (online) — The Virtual Wright Library Poets will meet online at Wright Memorial Library to chat about and share poetry. Learn more at https://www.wrightlibrary.org/wrightlibrarypoets, or for more information and to get the link to the meeting, contact Elizabeth Schmidt at schmidt@wrightlibrary.org or 937-294-7171.

· Wednesday, April 21, 7 p.m. — Washington-Centerville Public Library will host local author Christina Consolino as she talks about her debut novel, “Rewrite The Stars,” set in Kettering and exploring the impact of PTSD on family and relationships. Learn more and register for this free online event at https://wclibrary.info. Click on Programs, then Authors & Writers.

· Wednesday, April 28, 7 p.m. — Dayton Literary Peace Prize Virtual Book Club, hosted by Ron Rollins, former editor of Ideas and Voices for the Dayton Daily News, will discuss “The Beekeeper of Aleppo” by Christy Lefteri, the 2020 DLPP Fiction Runner-Up. To learn more or register, visit www.daytonliterarypeaceprize.org/get-involved

· Through April 30 —“Flights” literary magazine, published annually each fall by Sinclair Community College, is open for submissions of poetry and prose. Learn more about the magazine, read past issues, and find directions for submitting your work at https://flightsscc.wordpress.com/

· Through May 7 — ”Mock Turtle Zine,” an independent literary zine published in Dayton, is open to submissions of poetry, prose, drama and art. Read past issues and find out more about how to submit your work at https://www.mockturtlezine.com/

Sharon Short writes historical mysteries under the pen name Jess Montgomery (www.jessmontgomeryauthor.com). Send her column ideas, book club news, or literary events at sharonshort1983@gmail.com.