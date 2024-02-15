Dayton Performing Arts Alliance’s 2024-25 season: ‘South Pacific,’ ‘Aida,’ ‘Elf’ and more

Legendary favorites of the ballet, opera, classical and musical theatre genres along with box office-friendly nods to movies and the Great American Songbook encompass the Dayton Performing Arts Alliance’s 2024-2025 season.
Announced Feb. 15 at the Schuster Center, the season promises an exciting blend for the Alliance, consisting of Dayton Ballet, Dayton Opera and Dayton Philharmonic. In addition to supplying requisite fare from Brahms to Beethoven, a desire to bring a broader audience into the fold exists with programming such as Elf in Concert, Hollywood Hits, Broadway By Request, The Motortown All-Stars, Country Hits: Songs From Nashville, and Twist & Shout: The Music of The Beatles. The lineup, which includes collaborations with other local arts groups, also features the world premiere of a new production of “The Nutcracker.”
“At DPAA, our fundamental conviction is that the arts are for everyone,” said Patrick Nugent, DPAA President and CEO. “Our driving purpose is to inspire as many people as we can of every generation and background to fall in love with the performing arts. Our burning imperative is to include more and more people in unique, memorable, artistic and social experiences that bring joy, wonder and deep satisfaction to everyone who enjoys them.”
The season is particularly celebratory as it marks DPO Artistic Director and Conductor Neal Gittleman’s 30th anniversary. As his 2027 retirement looms, he wants to continue providing selections that are personally meaningful such as Johannes Brahms’ energetic “Symphony No. 4 in E minor, Op. 98″ which will launch the DPO slate Sept. 13-14 on a program that features acclaimed violinist Chad Hoopes, who has wowed DPO audiences since he was 15. Hoopes will perform Igor Stravinksy’s joyful “Violin Concerto in D.”
“Thirty seasons is a very long time to conduct an orchestra,” Gittleman said. “I’ll be retiring in the not too distant future so some of what you’ll see and hear at the DPO next season are things I’ve been hoping to do before I hand up my baton.”
The Dayton Opera will open its season Sept. 21-22 with Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical “South Pacific,” which will be staged in collaboration with Wright State University’s School of Fine and Performing Arts with the DPO performing the gorgeously tuneful score. Dayton Opera is also proud to bring back Gian Carlo Menotti’s “Amahl and the Night Visitors” for the holidays and close its season April 4 and 6, 2025 with Giuseppe Verdi’s opulent “Aida” featuring choreography by Dayton Contemporary Dance Company Associate Artistic Director Crystal Michelle.
“(‘Aida’) is known for its spectacular scale featuring monumental scenes, choruses and ballets,” said Dayton Opera Artistic Director Kathleen Clawson. “If you’re thrilled by the theatrical and visual aspects of opera, we will deliver with lavish sets and costumes. ‘Aida’ has it all – a moving story told through unforgettable music sung by astonishing voices with magnificent sets and costumes. What a way to end the Dayton Opera season.”
The Dayton Ballet’s season is the first chosen in its entirety by Brandon Ragland, who became the company’s artistic director in August 2023. The season opens Oct. 18-20 with Robert Curran’s “Coppélia” and will close May 9-11, 2025 with the diverse “Pointes of View,” an evening of neo-classical and contemporary works from George Balanchine, Andrea Schermoly, Sanjay Saverimuttu and a world premiere from DCDC Associate Artistic Director Qarrianne Blayr.
“Each of these choreographers provide a unique perspective in movement vocabulary and voice,” said Ragland. “Balanchine is considered the American pioneer of choreography. I’m so happy to be bringing Balanchine back into the repertory at Dayton Ballet.”
Season subscribers can renew now. Members’ presale begins Wednesday, July 10. General sales start Wednesday, July 17. For more information, call 937-228-3630 or visit daytonperformingarts.org.
DAYTON PERFORMING ARTS ALLIANCE’S 2024-2025 SEASON
DPO Masterworks
Dvořák, Stravinsky, and Brahams: Sept. 13-14, 2024
Dayton Opera
Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “South Pacific”: Sept. 21-22, 2024
DPAA Learning
Dayton Ballet School Ensemble: “Momentum”: Oct. 6, 2024
Dayton Ballet
“Coppélia”: Oct. 18-20, 2024
DPO Rockin’ Orchestra
Don’t Stop Believin’: The Music of Journey: Oct. 26, 2024
DPO Family
Philarmonster: Oct. 27, 2024
DPAA Learning
Young People’s Concert: Pure Imagination: Oct. 30, 2024
DPO SuperPops
Broadway By Request: Nov. 2, 2024
DPO Masterworks
Beethoven, London and a World Premiere: Nov. 8-9, 2024
DPO Special Event
Elf in Concert: Nov. 22-23, 2024
DPAA Learning
Dayton Philharmonic Youth Orchestra Winter Concert: Nov. 23, 2024
DPO Opera Family
“Amahl and the Night Visitors”: Dec. 6 and 8, 2024
DPO SuperPops
Hometown Holidays: Dec. 7, 2024
Dayton Ballet
“The Nutcracker”: Dec. 13-22, 2024
DPO Special Event
Handel’s Messiah: Dec. 18, 2024
DPAA Learning
“The Nutcracker” (Sensory Friendly): Dec. 20. 2024
DPO Rockin’ Orchestra
The Motortown All-Stars: Jan. 4, 2025
DPO Masterworks
Beethoven’s Emperor Concerto: Jan. 10-11, 2025
DPO Rockin’ Orchestra
Country Hits: Songs From Nashville: Jan. 25, 2025
DPO SuperPops
The Music of Tony Bennett: Jan. 31 and Feb. 1, 2025
Dayton Opera
Three Tenors, Encore!: Feb. 2, 2025
Dayton Ballet Family
“Cinderella”: Feb. 14-16, 2025
DPAA Learning
Magic Carpet Concerts: Bugs!!: Feb. 25-27, 2025
DPO SuperPops
Hollywood Hits: Feb. 27, 2025
DPO Rockin’ Orchestra
Twist & Shout: The Music of The Beatles: March 8, 2025
DPO Masterworks
“Requiem”: March 14-15, 2025
DPO Family
Dayton Philharmonic Youth Orchestra: It’s a World of Dance: March 16, 2025
Dayton Opera / DPO Masterworks
Verdi’s “Aida”: April 4 and 6, 2025
DPO Masterworks
Dvořák’s Cello Concerto: April 25-26, 2025
DPAA Learning
Young People’s Concert: The Orchestra Moves: April 30, 2025
DPO SuperPops
Ann Hampton Callaway: May 3, 2025
DPAA Learning
Dayton Philharmonic Youth Orchestra Spring Concert: May 4, 2025
Dayton Ballet
“Pointes of View”: May 9-11, 2025
DPAA Learning
Dayton Ballet School Concert: Magic Mirror: May 10, 2025
DPAA Special Event
Memorial Day Celebration Concert: May 25, 2025
DPO Rockin’ Orchestra
To Be Announced: June 7, 2025
DPO Masterworks
Saint-Saëns’s Organ Symphony: June 13-14, 2025
