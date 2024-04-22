Dayton Silent Disco celebrates 3rd anniversary Friday at Yellow Cab Tavern

Dayton Silent Disco will celebrate its third anniversary Friday, April 26 at Yellow Cab Tavern in downtown Dayton.
Organizers say the festive event, held on the last Friday of each month, continues to crow in popularity.
“It feels like we just started hosting Dayton Silent Disco but you turn around and it’s been three years,” said Silent Disco Producer Brian Johnson in a news release. “It honestly has been so much fun and such an honor to see this thing grow into such a beloved event. We’re so grateful to all of our regulars and new friends alike who come out month after month and keep bringing even more people with them to our dance party.”
Dayton Silent Disco hosts three live DJs: John Chapel, Kim L and Sexbox. Each DJ plays three separate genres broadcast on three different stations through a set of wireless headphones that attendees can switch between as they like.
“The term Silent Disco isn’t 100 percent accurate because it’s anything but quiet with everyone singing along to the three different stations,” Johnson explained. “It is nice though because there’s no loud, projected music and you can have a conversation with your friends and family. Dayton Silent Disco really is for everyone.”
The Pizza Bandit, Yellow Cab’s resident food truck, will also sell pizza throughout the evening.
HOW TO GO
What: Dayton’s Silent Disco Three Year Anniversary
Where: Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St, Dayton
When: 8 p.m. Friday, April 26
Cost: $15 in advance and $20 at the door. There is a special discount for groups of 10 that saves 20 percent off of the cover charge.
More info: daytonsilentdisco.com
About the Author