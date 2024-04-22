Dayton Silent Disco celebrates 3rd anniversary Friday at Yellow Cab Tavern

“It feels like we just started hosting Dayton Silent Disco but you turn around and it’s been three years,” said Silent Disco Producer Brian Johnson in a news release. “It honestly has been so much fun and such an honor to see this thing grow into such a beloved event. We’re so grateful to all of our regulars and new friends alike who come out month after month and keep bringing even more people with them to our dance party.”

Dayton Silent Disco hosts three live DJs: John Chapel, Kim L and Sexbox. Each DJ plays three separate genres broadcast on three different stations through a set of wireless headphones that attendees can switch between as they like.

“The term Silent Disco isn’t 100 percent accurate because it’s anything but quiet with everyone singing along to the three different stations,” Johnson explained. “It is nice though because there’s no loud, projected music and you can have a conversation with your friends and family. Dayton Silent Disco really is for everyone.”

The Pizza Bandit, Yellow Cab’s resident food truck, will also sell pizza throughout the evening.

HOW TO GO

What: Dayton’s Silent Disco Three Year Anniversary

Where: Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St, Dayton

When: 8 p.m. Friday, April 26

Cost: $15 in advance and $20 at the door. There is a special discount for groups of 10 that saves 20 percent off of the cover charge.

More info: daytonsilentdisco.com