DK Effect craft beer arcade blends drinks with games of old

If classic games are featured at all, it’s clear they are not the main appeal of these venues. So that leaves me wondering what a modern arcade filled with classic, beloved arcade games would look like.

As it turns out, one that fits that description can be found right here in Dayton: DK Effect.

Credit: Alex Cutler Credit: Alex Cutler

DK Effect opened back in 2017, but somehow I hadn’t made the trip there yet. I went on a recent Saturday night with my brother.

The place was a dream come true for someone into older games. Upon walking in I saw so many of my favorites, and I immediately wanted to try them all. Not to mention, all the games except pinball were free.

Before I could play however, I wanted to try out the other offering of DK Effect — the drinks. DK Effect has many offerings, from craft beers to cocktails. Like the bar itself, the cocktails have unique names, based on pop culture.

From “Turtle Power” to “Purple Rain,” there are lots of fun drinks to choose from. I chose “The Slimer,” which is made with vodka, peach schnapps, orange juice, blue curacao and melon liquor. Based on the iconic ghost from “Ghostbusters,” the name suited the drink, as it possibly was the greenest drink I have ever seen.

The arcade games are in so much variety it is overwhelming. The first game I played was Mortal Kombat 4. While many consider MK 4 to be a large downgrade from the previous games, I had a good amount of fun playing. Afterward I really started to take a dive into their library: Captain America and the Avengers, Donkey Kong Jr., Tekken 3 and Frogger were some highlights for me.

I have tried these games numerous times before, but never with an actual arcade cabinet.

I also played one of my favorite games — Mega Man: the Power Battle. A truly underrated game, this game allows two players to take on several of the iconic bosses from the Mega Man series. I’m so glad I got to try this classic in person for the first time.

I also got to play the legendary Street Fighter 2 against a competitor. Despite the fact that his Chun-li beat my Ken, I still had a great time. I then got a pretty run in Ms. Pac-Man, which was nice to see.

Along with the many classic and authentic arcade cabinets, DK Effect had a few multi-cabinets. These cabinets are modern-day machines filled to the brim with hundreds of arcade games, obtained through various methods. If one of your favorite classic games are not in Dk Effects’ collection, I would recommend checking this cabinet.

I tried the cult-classic entry in the Darkstalkers series Vampire Savior. Think Street Fighter, but with classic movie monsters instead of cultural stereotypes.

DK Effect is also home to many pinball tables. I am no good at pinball, so I am by no means an expert, but there was a large variety of tables, from old to new. From popular marvel characters like Venom and the Guardians of the Galaxy, to even the rock band Rush, I’d bet tpinball fans will be happy at DK Effect.

It was very crowded the night I patronized DK Effect. Many groups were drinking, enjoying the games and having a great time. I almost felt like I was transported back to the 1980s.

I would have played the Galaga cabinet if there wasn’t a couple taking turns marathoning the game. I would be upset, but honestly I loved seeing these people playing the games they’re so passionate about.

If you are in any way a fan of classic arcade games I couldn’t recommend DK Effect more.

How to go

What: DK Effect

Where: 1600 E 3rd St., Dayton

Hours: 4-11 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m.-midnight Friday, noon-1 a.m. Saturday and noon-10 p.m. Sunday

More info: dkeffectbrewcade.com or (937) 416-2750