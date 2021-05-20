Dress up, drink wine and celebrate Dayton Art Institute with a Backyard Ball

Two levels of Party Packs are available, Patron ($295) and Grand Patron ($395).

Each includes two bottles of wine, a specially designed cocktail-hour party box for two guests and access to an exclusive online party taking place on June 26 at 8 p.m..

Grand Patron packages also include an additional bottle of sparkling wine and a floral centerpiece from The Flower Shoppe.

Backyard Ball, an at-home fundraiser for the Dayton Art Institute, will take place June 26. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Backyard Ball also includes a Grand Draw Raffle, featuring five prize packages of gift cards valued at $1,000 or more. Each gift card was purchased from local Dayton businesses that usually donate gift cards to the Art Ball raffle.

“This year, we really wanted to show our support for our beloved Dayton businesses who generously donated to Art Ball in previous years,” said Ariel Walker, Backyard Ball chair. “We know local businesses have been hit hard by the pandemic, and we just wanted to show the same generosity they’ve shown this event and the DAI.”

Raffle tickets are $50 each and can be purchased online at www.daytonartinstitute.org/artball beginning Wednesday, May 26.

A Party Pack does not have to be purchased in order to purchase raffle tickets. Raffle winners will be drawn on June 26.

Party Packs are only available for a very limited time and must be purchased in advance via the DAI website.

Sales end Wednesday, June 16, with pickup taking place at the museum on Saturday, June 26, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. This is a pickup-only event. Party Packs cannot be shipped. The DAI will announce additional details about Party Pack pickup in early June.

As with the traditional Art Ball, Backyard Ball will be themed around a featured artwork from the DAI collection. Janet Fish’s “Embroidery from Uzbekistan” is this year’s selection.

Backyard Ball is made possible with sponsorship support from Bonbright Distributors, Dayton International Airport, Enterprise Roofing & Sheet Metal, Heidelberg Distributing, M&M Title Co. and White Allen European Auto Group, with special thanks to DJ Dayna, The Flower Shoppe, Kohler Catering and Prime Time Party Rental.

All proceeds from this new fundraiser help benefit operations at the Dayton Art Institute.