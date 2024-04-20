Earth Day cleanup events this weekend in Dayton region

The Miami Valley has many events to celebrate either one of these holidays, or even both.

MetroParks cleanup: 9 a.m.- noon. Saturday, April 20. Across the 16 MetroParks in Montgomery County, dozens of volunteer projects are taking place to honor the Dayton-area parks.

Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

TreeFest 2024: 9 a.m.-noon. Saturday, April 20. TreeFest returns for its 17th anniversary. Volunteers will be going to the Habitat Environmental Center and Southdale Woods in Kettering to clean up the park, plant trees, meet firefighters and more. There will also be a tree dedication during the event. Habitat Environmental Center and SouthDale Woods, 3036 Bellflower St.

2024 Living City Project Citywide Cleanup: 9 a.m.- noon. Saturday, April 20. One of the largest annual city cleanups in Dayton will be returning for 2024. The Living City project will be holding events all across the city. Those signed up can arrive starting at 8:30. There will be an afterparty at the Dayton Dream Center and the Revival Center Ministries starting at noon. More information can be found here: www.eventbrite.com

Credit: JIM NOELKER Credit: JIM NOELKER

Wright Memorial Public Library Earth Day events- 10:30 a.m.-noon and 2- 3 p.m. Saturday, April 20. The Wright Memorial Public Library will be celebrating Earth Day with not one, but two events in their community room. The first event, titled “Family Fun with Earth Day” will be held from 10:30 a.m.- noon and will feature crafts and Earth Day-themed activities for children. The other event will start at 2 p.m. and is called the “Quilt Lawns and Ancestor Trees.” During the workshop, Dr. Ryan McEwan shows off several ways that people in the Miami Valley can help preserve the environment. Wright Memorial Public Library: 1776 Far Hills Ave. More information: www.wrightlibrary.org

Earth Day Storytime: 11 a.m.- noon. Saturday, April 20. The Barnes and Noble in Beavercreek will be holding a special storytime event in honor of Earth Day. Attendees will be read the book “Here we are” by Oliver Jeffers. There will also be an activity. Barnes and Noble Beavercreek: 2720 Towne Drive, Beavercreek. More information: www.facebook.com

Historic Inner East District in Dayton: Noon- 4 p.m. Saturday, April 20. Business across Dayton’s historic Huffman District and St. Anne’s Hill Historic district are coming together to throw a celebration. The event will have various free activities for families, all with the theme of helping the environment.

2024 Earth Day and Community Habitat Celebration: 1-4 p.m. Sunday, April 21. Yellow Springs will be holding their annual Earth Day and Community Habitat Celebration on Dayton Street. Attendees will be able to visit booths of local environmental organizations, learn all about recycling and take part in nature-themed kids acitvities. There will also be food trucks and live music. The event will be held at 100 Dayton St.

Wall-E Build at Dayton Brick Shop: 10 a.m.- 5:30 p.m. Monday, April 22. The Lego-themed store Dayton Brick Shop will be celebrating Earth Day by allowing visitors to build a Lego replica of Wall-E from the film. For 40 cents each, guests will be able to recreate the iconic robot and take him home with them These kits are first come-first serve, and can only be purchased by in-store customers. Dayton Brick Shop: 5519 Bigger Road, Dayton.

Art and Earth Day 2024: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, April 27. The Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park in Hamilton will be hosting its annual Art and Earth Day event, featuring various tours and workshops. Students from the The University of Cincinnati and the Art Academy of Cincinnati will be giving tours of works they installed at the park starting at noon. There will also be a “Possum Scavenger Hunt” and an adult workshop starting at 1 p.m. Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park, 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton.