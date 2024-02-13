‘Everybody Loves Raymond’ creator, a Netflix star, coming to Victoria Theatre

A New York Times best-selling author, Rosenthal has also written for such comedy series as “Down The Shore” and “Coach.” He notably served as showrunner and executive producer for all nine years of “Everybody Loves Raymond” (1996-2005), which starred Ray Romano. The sitcom won Emmys for Best Comedy Series in 2003 and 2005.

Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. event go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 16. An artist pre-sale has already begun. Tickets are priced at $39.50-$159.50. A limited number of VIP Meet and Greet tickets will be available as well. The VIP Meet and Greet includes premium seats and an exclusive meet and greet with Rosenthal after the show.

For tickets or more information, visit daytonlive.org or livenation.com.