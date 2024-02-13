‘Everybody Loves Raymond’ creator, a Netflix star, coming to Victoria Theatre

Emmy Award winner Phil Rosenthal, who created the hit CBS comedy “Everybody Loves Raymond” and is the award-winning creator, executive producer and host of Netflix’s food and travel show “Somebody Feed Phil,” will perform May 5 at the Victoria Theatre.
Dayton Live and Live Nation are co-presenting “An Evening with Phi Rosenthal of Somebody Feed Phil.” Rosenthal’s Emmy-nominated unscripted documentary series has become one of Netflix’s most popular shows. Season 7 will debut March 1. In addition to winning a 2022 Critics Choice Real TV Award for Best Travel/Adventure Show on behalf of the series, Rosenthal garnered a 2022 James Beard Award nomination for Visual Media - Long Form.
A New York Times best-selling author, Rosenthal has also written for such comedy series as “Down The Shore” and “Coach.” He notably served as showrunner and executive producer for all nine years of “Everybody Loves Raymond” (1996-2005), which starred Ray Romano. The sitcom won Emmys for Best Comedy Series in 2003 and 2005.
Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. event go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 16. An artist pre-sale has already begun. Tickets are priced at $39.50-$159.50. A limited number of VIP Meet and Greet tickets will be available as well. The VIP Meet and Greet includes premium seats and an exclusive meet and greet with Rosenthal after the show.
For tickets or more information, visit daytonlive.org or livenation.com.
