Father’s Day 2024: Events and deals in the Dayton region

Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

When: Brunch: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. June 16. Dinner: 4:30-9 p.m. June 16

Location: Lily’s Dayton: 329 E. 5th St., Dayton

Description: Lily’s Dayton is offering a special Father’s Day brunch and dinner. A deposit of $5 per person is required, but will deducted from guests total bill. Reservations can be made online at lilysdayton.com or by calling 937-723-7637.

Credit: FILE Credit: FILE

When: 9-11 a.m. June16

Location: Lincoln Park Civic Commons: 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering

Description: The free Breakfast with the Beatles event will take place near the Lincoln Park Civic Center’s fountains on June 16. Featuring Beatles-themed activities, a continental breakfast will be available to purchase.

When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. June 15

Location: 6845 New Carlisle Pike, Springfield

Description: The Cook’s Father’s Day Car Show is returning for 2024. Each entry into the show is $15. Cars, trucks and bikes are allowed. There will also be food trucks, raffles and live music. This event is raising money for Leukemia research at the James Cancer Center.

When: Noon-3 p.m. June 16

Location: 750 Union Blvd., Englewood

Description: Fairview Church’s 10th annual Father’s Day Car and Truck Show will be held June 16 in Englewood. The event will have games, activities, food and live music. Car and truck Registration is $10 or equivalent in canned goods, and the first 85 entrants will receive a dash plaque. Awards categories include top 15, specialty, choice and best in show.

Father’s Day deals and discounts

When: June 16, ride lasts one hour and 15 minutes

Location: Lebanon Mason and Monroe Railroad: 16 E. South St., Lebanon

Description: The Lebanon, Mason and Monroe Railroad is offering a special discount for Father’s Day. With the purchase of a paid ticket, fathers get admission and a complimentary seasonal brew during the trip.

When: 11 a.m.- 11 p.m. June 16

Location: On Par Entertainment: 4464 Indian Ripple Road, Beavercreek

Description: On Par Entertainment in Beavercreek is offering half off bowling and darts for Father’s Day on June 16.

Credit: The Wandering Griffin Credit: The Wandering Griffin

When: Noon-7 p.m. at June 16

Location: The Wandering Griffin: 3725 Presidential Drive, Beavercreek

Description: The Wandering Griffin is offering a Father’s Day special on June 16. For $24, guests receive a pound of crawfish, corn on the cob, red potato and sausage. There will also be live performances from Message from Macon and Noah Wotherspoon throughout the day.

Credit: JIM NOELKER Credit: JIM NOELKER

When: 11 a.m.- 9 p.m. June 16

Location: Spaghetti Warehouse: 36 W. 5th St., Dayton

Description: Dads visiting Spaghetti Warehouse on Father’s Day will receive a free Original Recipe Spaghetti. The meal comes with their choice of sauce including marinara, meat, garlic butter, tomato sauce or beer chili.

Submit your event

Don’t see your event or venue on the list? Email alex.cutler@coxinc.com to get it added.