GET ACTIVE: Love Shack, a community outreach collaborative, promotes wellness, good vibes

According to the Cleveland Clinic, complementary medicine (massage and reflexology), mind-body techniques (meditation, music therapy, animal-assisted therapy) and energy force therapies (Qi gong and reiki) can provide a variety of benefits including pain relief, reduced anxiety, increased energy, improved circulation and wound healing.

Brown was first inspired to take action after the Memorial Day tornadoes in 2019 in an effort to help the community heal. Except for a pandemic hiatus, she has been organizing and hosting Love Shack community events at multiple locations for the past four years. This will be the second event at the Annex with the next one scheduled for Aug. 20.

Energy work, massage therapy, tarot readings, sound healing and aromatherapy are just a few of the holistic healing techniques that will be demonstrated at the event.

“Love Shack is filled with practitioners, businesses, creatives, musicians and people who see you in ways you’ve never been seen – who honor you right where you are, without judgement,” Borger said. “You will leave this event, feeling so much love. The energy is incredible and like nothing I have ever experienced before.”

The energy is amplified by the musicians and performers on hand – singing, drumming and even belly dancing.

“It really is a high-energy celebration for the entire family,” Brown said.

A celebration with benefits that will last long after the event is over.

“When you share your services, love, healing and creativity with the community it creates a ripple effect in the collective consciousness,” Borger said.

HOW TO GO

What: Love Shack: A Traveling Community Outreach Collaborative for Dayton

When: Sunday, May 21 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: PNC Arts Annex, 46 West Second St., Dayton

More info: Visit www.facebook.com/loveshackdayton