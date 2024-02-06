Guide has 100 Valentine’s Day ideas for people celebrating in Dayton

Credit: Natalie Jones

Credit: Natalie Jones

Lifestyles
By
Updated 17 minutes ago
X

The Downtown Dayton Partnership wants people spending their Valentine’s Day in the city supporting its local retailers, restaurants, bars and arts organizations.

Its all-digital guide has 100 ideas on where to get food and drinks, books, clothes, jewelry, where to watch movies and listen to music to celebrate the holiday. The guide can be accessed anytime at downtowndayton.org/valentine.

ExploreDayton restaurants taking reservations for Valentine’s Day 2024

“Valentine’s Day is all about showing your love, and that includes to the downtown businesses that make our community’s heart flutter,” said Katie Meyer, president of the Downtown Dayton Partnership, in a news release. “This year’s gift guide is full of great gift ideas, dining specials, and experiences for your Valentine’s Day with your special someone, whether that be a partner, friend, or even just for yourself.”

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

In addition, Downtown Dollars are available. This digital gift card is redeemable at nearly 80 downtown retailers including retailers, pubs, retailers, services and more. A full list of participating businesses, more information, and a link to purchase is online at downtowndayton.org/dollars.

ExploreWright State grad eliminated on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’

The Partnership also reminds the public that if Valentine’s Day plans include a romantic stroll around downtown, the Downtown Dayton Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area is in effect seven days a week all year long. Guests 21 and older may purchase alcoholic beverages in special DORA cups to carry around outside within the recently expanded boundaries of the DORA.

Learn more about DORA’s rules, boundaries, and participating downtown businesses at downtowndayton.org/dora.

MORE DAYTON FOOD & DINING

Find these articles at daytondailynews.com/life:

>> Dine at 2nd Street Market, skate in downtown Dayton on Valentine’s Day

>> Think outside of the box with these upcoming Valentine’s Day events

>> Val’s Bakery grows in Dayton: ‘I’ve always wanted to be downtown’

>> Dayton restaurants taking reservations for Valentine’s Day 2024

>> Lily’s Dayton executive chef’s deviled eggs are tested by other chefs

>> Self-guided coffee tour features 8 shops in Dayton region

In Other News
1
What to stream this week, Super Bowl edition: Usher, classic...
2
Wright State grad eliminated on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’
3
Take a look inside Wright State University’s esports Club
4
Rick Springfield, Richard Marx to perform at Fraze Pavilion this summer
5
‘A space for imagining’: Exploring the impact and influence of...

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

© 2024 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top