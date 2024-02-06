Guide has 100 Valentine’s Day ideas for people celebrating in Dayton

“Valentine’s Day is all about showing your love, and that includes to the downtown businesses that make our community’s heart flutter,” said Katie Meyer, president of the Downtown Dayton Partnership, in a news release. “This year’s gift guide is full of great gift ideas, dining specials, and experiences for your Valentine’s Day with your special someone, whether that be a partner, friend, or even just for yourself.”

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

In addition, Downtown Dollars are available. This digital gift card is redeemable at nearly 80 downtown retailers including retailers, pubs, retailers, services and more. A full list of participating businesses, more information, and a link to purchase is online at downtowndayton.org/dollars.

The Partnership also reminds the public that if Valentine’s Day plans include a romantic stroll around downtown, the Downtown Dayton Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area is in effect seven days a week all year long. Guests 21 and older may purchase alcoholic beverages in special DORA cups to carry around outside within the recently expanded boundaries of the DORA.

Learn more about DORA’s rules, boundaries, and participating downtown businesses at downtowndayton.org/dora.

MORE DAYTON FOOD & DINING

Find these articles at daytondailynews.com/life:

>> Dine at 2nd Street Market, skate in downtown Dayton on Valentine’s Day

>> Think outside of the box with these upcoming Valentine’s Day events

>> Val’s Bakery grows in Dayton: ‘I’ve always wanted to be downtown’

>> Dayton restaurants taking reservations for Valentine’s Day 2024

>> Lily’s Dayton executive chef’s deviled eggs are tested by other chefs

>> Self-guided coffee tour features 8 shops in Dayton region