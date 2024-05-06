GUIDE: Local shops focused on comic books, graphic novels and more

Lifestyles
By Alex Cutler
57 minutes ago
X

Free Comic Book Day this past weekend saw thousands of comic shops around the world offer a selection of comics for free.

This year, comics from franchises like Pokémon, Marvel, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Hellboy, Transformers and more were available.

The Dayton region has several comic book stores, and here is a guide to some of those.

Maverick’s Cards and Comics

Location: 2312 E. Dorothy Lane, Kettering

Hours: 10 a.m.- 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. Sunday

More info: Facebook or call 937-294-4900

SC Collectibles

Location: 987 E. Ash St., Piqua

Hours: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, noon-5 on Sunday

More info: Facebook or call 937-773-0950

Cosmic Comics and Games

Location: 17 W. National Road, Englewood

Hours: Noon-7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, noon-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, noon-6 p.m. Sunday. Closed Thursday

More info: Facebook, cosmic-comics-games.com or call 937-836-0083

Bell, Book, and Comic

Location: 458 Patterson Road, Dayton

Hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, noon-6 p.m. Sunday. Closed Monday

More info: Facebook, bellbookandcomic.com or call 937-643-9006

Superfly Comics and Games

Location: 132 Dayton Street, Yellow Springs

Hours: Noon-7p.m. Monday through Saturday, closed Sunday

More info: Facebook, superflycomics.com or call 937-767-1445

Monocle Comics and Coffee

Location: 22 S. Main St. Miamisburg

Hours: 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sunday

More info: Facebook

Nimbus Comic Cafe

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Nimbus Comic Cafe recently had a grand reopening.

Location: 486 E. Main St., Trotwood

Hours: 7 a.m.-noon Wednesday through Saturday. Closed Sunday through Tuesday

More info: Facebook

Wonder Comics and More

Location: 100 N. Miami St., Trenton

Hours: Noon-4 p.m. Tuesday, 2-8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, noon-7 Friday through Sunday. Closed Monday

More info: Facebook or call 513-468-4001

Crooked Dog Comics

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

This shop celebrated its grand opening on May 4.

Location: 1373 Central Ave., Middletown

Hours: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 11a.m.-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Closed Sundays.

More info: Facebook, crookeddogcomics.com or call 513-217-1047

ExploreRelated: Husband and wife ‘geeks’ open Crooked Dog Comics in Middletown

Know of any comic shops that should be added? Email the author of this article at alex.cutler@coxinc.com.

In Other News
1
No ‘Lion King’ plans? Here are 3 options to consider in Dayton region...
2
ROCK INSIDER: Industrial Strength Bluegrass: Award-winning album gets...
3
WYSO Presents a taste of southern Ohio music today at Brightside
4
My Home: Updates make for a spacious, tidy backyard
5
Party at the Plaza, a free community tailgate, returns tonight at Day...

About the Author

Alex Cutler is a graduate of Sinclair Community college, with degrees in Communication and Multimedia Journalism. Alex looks to continue his education and career in the near future.

© 2024 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top