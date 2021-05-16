Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore needs household appliances

Since its founding in 1983, Dayton Habitat has built more than 350 homes. The organization expanded into Greene County in 2014 and as of Feb. 15 has grown to encompass a fully-active and staffed presence in Clark County.

The ReStore’s profits come from mostly donated, lower-priced inventory. But its success stems from the generosity and support of the community.

Once a new home applicant is pre-approved, the family volunteers 275 hours per adult in the household of what Habitat calls “sweat equity,” assisting the nonprofit in its mission. This includes 50 hours of homeowner education. Once completed, the applicant signs a zero-interest mortgage serviced by Habitat and becomes a homeowner with affordable monthly payments.

The ReStore’s profits come from mostly donated, lower-priced inventory. But its success stems from the generosity and support of the community.

The store was fully closed when the pandemic began. But it reopened in mid-May of 2020 with strict social distancing, fewer volunteers and other protective policies that are still in place. In 2020, the ReStore averaged 70 donations per week with the average donation valued at $176.

“ReStore profits have funded more than $1 million in affordable homes over the last five years,” says Kloos. “While this has been a challenging year due to COVID-19, we have made adjustments and are anticipating support from the ReStore to once again fully fund two new home builds this fiscal year.”

“Over the last few years we have been challenged with the Main Street bridge replacement and the related closing of our street on one end,” says Kloos. “Last year we were completely closed for six weeks due to COVID-19, yet our loyal bargain-shopping customers and generous donors fully returned when we reopened.”

The ReStore also compacts and recycles all cardboard and metal waste.

Here’s what they need:

• Furniture

• Washers and dryers

• Refrigerators

• Small household appliances

• Kitchen cabinets

• Ovens

• Building materials

• Stoves

• Air conditioners

• Household goods

A full list of accepted donations is available on the web at daytonhabitat.org/restore.

If you’d like to donate items, drop them off at the ReStore, 115 W. Riverview Ave., Dayton, during business hours: 9 a.m. until noon and 1-3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. You can also call the store at (937) 222-2296 or schedule a free pickup at daytonhabitat.org/restore.

Volunteer opportunities are always available on Habitat build and repair sites and in the ReStore. Contact Krissy Day at (937) 965-7679 or kday@daytonhabitat.org for more info or visit daytonhabitat.org.

MAKE A DIFFERENCE

Meredith Moss writes about Dayton-area nonprofit organizations and their specific needs. If your group has a wish list it would like to share with our readers, contact Meredith: meredith.moss@coxinc.com.

Please include a daytime phone number and a photo that reflects your group’s mission.