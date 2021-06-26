Have your books piled up during quarantine? Consider a book swap!

A retired French and Spanish teacher, vonReichbauer said in her childhood she read the usual books like Nancy Drew mysteries. “My English and French teachers at Fairview High School introduced me to the classics and gave me an appreciation of fine literature,” she said. “Most notably, Madame Kitzes opened our minds to the enormous depth and breadth of French literature, from its beginnings through the 20th century.”

Over the years, and as she moved around as an adult from city to city, vonReichbauer joined a variety of book clubs. Not only did she get to know others who enjoyed reading, but also discovered fascinating books she might not otherwise have chosen. After returning to the Miami Valley and attending a book swap hosted by her friend Ann Wilger, vonReichbauer decided to host her own. Wilger, a retired piano teacher who lives in Centerville, said she got the original idea “out of my head.”

“I’m book-addicted and when I moved from my house in Oakwood, I needed to get rid of a lot of books,” she said. “We put up tents in the side yard and people came all afternoon. It was a social thing and everyone was so enthusiastic.”

Ginny vonReichbauer and Ann Wilger discuss book recommendations. Photo by Staff writer Meredith Moss.

Fun for everyone

About two dozen people attended vonReichbauer’s recent event. Although guests were not required to bring books, many brought a book or two, others arrived with filled boxes.

“Most people took home a few books, and several took home a bagful,” vonReichbauer said. “For everyone, it was fun to peruse all the offerings, find new books and remember old favorites.”

Often the lively conversation revolved around favorite books and recommendations.

After the last guest left, vonReichbauer was left with nearly 200 books, DVD’s, CD’s and puzzles to donate. Volunteers from Dayton Book Fair Foundation arrived the next day and quickly boxed up all the books. They’ll be sold at the organization’s November sale.

“The Dayton Book Fair Foundation is a wonderful charitable organization,” said vonReichbauer. “Each year, they choose three deserving non-profit organizations in the Dayton area to be the recipients of the proceeds from their annual book sale.” This year those organizations are the Dayton International Peace Museum, the Xenia Area Community Theater and WYSO’s Center for Community Voices Project.

Contributors can drop off books year-long at the organization’s warehouse, at various sites around town, or arrange for a pickup of larger donations. Volunteers will box up your books for you.

Jan Balbach browses for a good read. Photo by Staff writer Meredith Moss.

Attending a book swap

Lucette Fogel of Centerville has been reading since childhood. As a college and grad student, she majored in French language and literature which required a lot of reading. She belongs to two book clubs and enjoys both fiction and non-fiction.

Fogel brought six books to the recent book swap and took six more home for herself and her husband. She was most thrilled to find a copy of Julia Child’s book, “My Life in France.”

“If I could come back for a second lifetime I’d come back as chef Julia Child,” Fogel said. “I had the book in paperback, but I was ecstatic to find it in hardback. I intend to keep it for the rest of my life!”

Fogel said she met new people at the event and talked to friends she doesn’t get to see very often. “It’s fun to see what people brought in; there was such a big variety.”

Retired Fairmont High School librarian Linda Harrison of Moraine grew up in a rural area and only saw schoolmates at school. ”In the summers I didn’t have playmates other than my brother, so my mother took both of us to the library,” she said. Books became her friends.

She said a book swap isn’t just fun but a great way to give books a new home.

“Reading takes you to another world.” she said. “Your imagination is free to explore and be in a different setting.”

