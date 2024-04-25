BreakingNews
The War and Treaty announced for 2024 Levitt Pavilion Dayton lineup

Credit: George Walker IV/Invision/AP

19 minutes ago
Grammy-nominated vocalists The War and Treaty will perform at Levitt Pavilion Dayton on Aug. 24.

Consisting of husband-and-wife duo Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter, The War and Treaty are acclaimed for its blend of blues, gospel, soul, bluegrass and country. In 2023 The War and Treaty became the first Black duo to be nominated for the Academy of Country Music Awards and Country Music Association Awards for Vocal Duo of the Year.

“We can’t wait to welcome this magnetic soul-stirring duo to the stage,” said Levitt Pavilion Dayton organizers in a Facebook post.

Levitt Pavilion Dayton will announce its entire 2024 season on Thursday, May 2. A special concert event will begin at 5:30 p.m. with DJ E-Cannon and food trucks. The concert season will be announced at 6 p.m. and The Luv Locz Experiment will hit the stage at 7 p.m.

This event offers the community its first opportunity to pick up their season calendars highlighting the 44 free concerts lined up for the summer. This event is free and open to the public. No ticket necessary.

Levitt Pavilion Dayton is located at 134 S. Main St.

