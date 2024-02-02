Hotel taking reservations for PEEPS Sweet Suite

Explore Miamisburg gelato shop now offering lunch with soups and sandwiches on menu

Guests who are afforded the opportunity to stay in the room will get a “V.I.PEEP” experience, the brand said in a news release.

“In addition to the stay, guests will be offered a truly ‘V.I.PEEP’ experience at the PEEPS® Headquarters in Bethlehem, PA, including the opportunity to taste freshly hatched PEEPS® Marshmallow and snag Instagrammable photo ops, including the possibility of seeing the iconic PEEPSMOBILE® or PEEPS® Chick mascot,” the release states.

Reservations for the PEEPS Sweet Suite are open and start at $159, with a limited number of stays running from Mar. 18, 2024 through Mar. 29, 2024.

“The PEEPS Sweet Suite and V.I.PEEP experience were designed to give our loyal fans a closer look into the magical world of PEEPS, where every detail is a nod to the fun and nostalgia of our iconic marshmallow candies,” said Caitlin Servian, brand manager for PEEPS.

What’s in the PEEPS Sweet Suite?

Custom-made décor

Complimentary array of classic fan-favorite PEEPS Marshmallow candies, including all of the new flavors from the 2024 Marshmallow lineup

Guests may take home a selection of PEEPS branded merchandise including PEEPS plushies, slippers, bathrobes and more.

“PEEPS-lovers can head to The Farm & Table nearby to enjoy limited-edition PEEPS pancakes and latte creations,” the news release states. “Along with checking out local restaurants and hotspots in downtown Easton and Bethlehem, guests can enjoy creative, family-friendly activities at the Crayola Experience, explore the National Canal Museum, take a scenic stroll along the Delaware River and even visit the historic Sigal Museum.”

hilton.com/en/attend-my-event/eastonpeepssweetsuite