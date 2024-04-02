How to help children learn about Monday’s total solar eclipse

The Scholastic blog, On our Minds, has links to a selection of these resources, specifically those aimed at students in grades 3-6.

“When the Dragons Swallowed the Sun” is an article that discusses how eclipses have played a part in different cultures throughout history. The article spans from ancient Egypt all the way to the modern day, and will even explain some tests NASA is looking to perform on Monday.

Also included in the blog are links to a video entitled “What you Need to Know about Solar Eclipses” and two activities. The first of these activities takes students through a step-by-step process so they can create their own solar eclipse viewer at home. The other activity allows students to recreate a solar eclipse and answer questions using that knowledge.

Scholastic Storyworks, another Scholastic program aimed at elementary students, is also offering a small play that students can read and act out together. In “The Eclipse Party Disaster,” a group of students in a Texas Science Club are throwing a party to celebrate the eclipse. However, a new student named Prisha, doesn’t understand the excitement. Throughout the play, the science club and Prisha learn more about the eclipse and how to properly and safely enjoy it.

Scholastic has also created a series of resources aimed at students in grades K-3, including an entire issue of their Scholastic News e-magazine. In “Something Big is Coming,” students will get to learn about the basics of solar eclipses and why the upcoming event on April 8 is so important. There is a digital version of this issue available on their website, and from there teachers can continue the lesson through games and videos.