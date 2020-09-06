X

IN THE BALANCE: Artists, photographers share reflections of our community during COVID

"I Can Do This": During the initial lockdown due to COVID-19, I was right in the middle of my second semester at Bowling Green State University. I am a graduate student and Master of Fine Arts candidate working toward a focus in Digital Arts. I found myself with little to no motivation to make artwork, even though I feel a deep personal sense of fulfillment as an artist. I came across an exhibition opportunity with the theme, Portraits of Self-Isolation. I decided that this would be an excellent prompt to bring me back into a making mindset. However, I still had no motivation and I did not work on this piece for a very long time. Finally, on the day of the submission deadline I forced myself to make something. Anything! This image is a result of my push to be creative in any sense. The title, I Can Do This…, comes as a reminder to myself. That I made it through the initial lockdown and that I am capable to regaining my creativity to complete my degree program. Perhaps, in spite of the pandemic. -- Rebekah Alviani: alvianiphotography.com; @alviani_photo (Instagram)
Credit: Rebekah Alviani

By Dayton Daily News

When the coronavirus pandemic hit, Dayton-area residents took a new look at the world around them.

In the Sunday, Sept. 6, edition of the Dayton Daily News, a special publication In the Balance: Reflections of Our Community During COVID features photos from Dayton-area artists and photographers showing what they experienced physically and emotionally — and continue to experience — during the pandemic.

Some played in their backyards. Some gathered in driveways.

Some lost their jobs and struggled to put food on the table for their families. Some felt isolated. Some felt scared or sad for special moments lost.

This photo project captures all the changes, big and small, that Daytonians had to make.

PHOTOS: In the Balance: Reflections of our community during COVID

The project was done in collaboration with The Contemporary Dayton and the Dayton Daily News. It is sponsored by the Kettering Health Network. The photos selected were curated by The Contemporary Dayton from community submissions.

“It was both a privilege and a challenge to select this grouping of images from such a strong collection of submissions for this project,” said Tracy Longley-Cook, In the Balance project curator. “The photographs and stories from each entrant struck me, providing thoughtful and poignant testimony to their experiences and observations during the last five months. It is my hope that this selection of work provides evidence and understanding of this uncharted arena; constantly changing and filled with all too many unknowns, while instances of resilience, kindness, and solidarity keep us collectively afloat.”

