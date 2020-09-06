IN THE BALANCE: Artists, photographers share reflections of our community during COVID

"I Can Do This": During the initial lockdown due to COVID-19, I was right in the middle of my second semester at Bowling Green State University. I am a graduate student and Master of Fine Arts candidate working toward a focus in Digital Arts. I found myself with little to no motivation to make artwork, even though I feel a deep personal sense of fulfillment as an artist. I came across an exhibition opportunity with the theme, Portraits of Self-Isolation. I decided that this would be an excellent prompt to bring me back into a making mindset. However, I still had no motivation and I did not work on this piece for a very long time. Finally, on the day of the submission deadline I forced myself to make something. Anything! This image is a result of my push to be creative in any sense. The title, I Can Do This…, comes as a reminder to myself. That I made it through the initial lockdown and that I am capable to regaining my creativity to complete my degree program. Perhaps, in spite of the pandemic. -- Rebekah Alviani: alvianiphotography.com; @alviani_photo (Instagram)

Credit: Rebekah Alviani