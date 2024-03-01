It’s First Friday: Local businesses want you to ‘Take a Timeout’

In recognition of that, the theme for today’s First Friday is “Take a Timeout.”

Across downtown Dayton, shoppers will find special discounts and offers for shopping, dinning and more. The Downtown Dayton Partnership has provided a list of these events:

ART, DANCE, MUSIC, AND FILM

• The Black Box Improv, 518 E. Third St.: Take in comedy from local improv group Low Hanging Fruit followed by a special show. For tickets and other information, visit www.DaytonBlackBoxImprov.com

• The Brightside Music & Event Venue, 905 E. Third St.: We’re thrilled to have The Wonderlands and our winners of last year’s Dayton Battle of the Bands, Crabswithoutlegs! Doors 7:30 - all ages welcome! Tickets are $20 day of show.

• Blind Bob’s, 430 E. Fifth St.: Lo-Pan, Rattlesnake Venom Trip, Rebreather, and Horseburner are coming to rock! Doors at 8 p.m., music at 9 p.m. $10, 21+

• The Contemporary Dayton, 25 W. Fourth St.: The Contemporary Dayton presents The 30th Open Members’ Show. The Co’s popular biennial exhibition—back for the first time since 2020— is a community-wide celebration of 112 local and Ohio-based artists. Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on First Friday.

• Corner Kitchen, 613 E. Fifth St.: Enjoy live music 8-10 p.m. every First Friday! Parking validated with $20 purchase.

• Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park North: Visit the latest exhibitions, “The Artistic Life of Aka Pereyma,” “James Pate, Techno-Cubism: The Art of Line Painting,” and “Telling Stories: World Literature in Art.” Open until 5 p.m. on Friday.

• Dayton Society of Artists, 48 High St.: The Dayton Society of Artists welcomes you to “The Future of Female,” an exhibition focused on the ideals, hopes, and experiences of women-identifying artists.

• Dublin Pub, 300 Wayne Ave., 937-224-7822: Stop by for a pint and listen to live music for Irish First Fridays. Happy Hour from 3-6 p.m.; Miami Valley Pipes & Drums performance at 7 p.m. and music at 9 p.m.

• Edward A. Dixon Gallery, 222 N. St. Clair St.: The gallery has extended hours to conveniently be part of your First Friday Art Hop. See the current exhibition, “What’s New?” from the African American Visual Artists Guild. Light refreshments provided.

• Front Street, 1001 E. Second St.: Explore studios, galleries, shops and boutiques right in the heart of Dayton’s Arts District! Visit with more than 250+ artists, creatives and curators. Hungry? Grab a bite to eat from Kool Beanz Cafe. Front Street is a family and pet friendly community. Arthops at Front Street are free to attend. Our campus offers free, lit parking. Visit frontstreet.art for more information.

• The Neon movie theater, 130 E. Fifth St.: See the full schedule online: www.neonmovies.com. Also enjoy beer and cocktail specials during First Friday, and you can purchase a DORA drink at the Neon to walk around downtown Dayton’ Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area before or after the show.

•Oregon Express, 336 E. Fifth St.: Join us for an evening of soul, pop, and more as we present Heather Redman & The Reputation and Knotts. Cover starts at 7 p.m. with the performance starting at 8 p.m.

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

• Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St.: Enjoy a full set from Comet Bluegrass All-Stars with support from The Shady Pine! Cover starts at 7 p.m. All ages welcome with a guardian.

DINING AND DRINKS

• The Foundry, 124 Madison St.: Enjoy an amazing view of Day Air Ballpark and downtown Dayton alongside delicious wood-fired cuisine. Igloo rentals are available now for $50 per person at a 4 person minimum.

• Lily’s Dayton, 329 E. Fifth St.: Happy Hour food and drink specials run from 4:30-6:30 p.m. every First Friday!

• Local Cantina, 503 E. First St: Happy Hour is from 3 to 6 p.m. with $5 Mustache Rides & Same Same Margaritas along with $2 off dips! Now taking reservations and catering orders!

• Moeller Brew Barn, 416 E. First St.: It’s $5 Pint Happy Hour from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.!

• Mudlick Tap House, 135 E. Second St., (937) 895-4066: Join us for Happiness Hours from 4-6 p.m. with $2 off draft beers and $2 off shareables, ½ price bottles of wine, $8 Old Fashioned, and $9 Manhattans.

• Oregon Express, 336 E. Fifth St., 937-223-9205: Every First Friday join us for Happy Hour deals from 5 to 8 p.m. Stop in for some of the best pizza in Dayton. Dine in, carryout and curbside pickup available.

• Salar Restaurant and Lounge, 400 E. Fifth St., 937-203-3999: Kick off your First Friday with happy hour at Salar from 4-6 p.m. with cocktail specials, $5 house wine pours, $1 off of all beers, and bar bites specials. Enjoy dinner, too, available for dine in or carryout.

• Table 33 Dayton, 130 W. Second St.: Fridays are wine night at Table 33, with $3.33 wine pairings with any entree.

• Troll Pub Dayton, 216 Wayne Ave.: Every Friday at the Troll Pub is part of W.T.F Happy Hours: Wednesday, Thursday & Friday from 4-7 p.m. featuring 1/2 Priced Pints & 1/2 priced apps, and $4 Fireball Shots.

• Trolley Stop, 530 E. Fifth St., 937-461-1101: Enjoy Half-off Happy Hour every day 3-7 p.m! $3 wells and half off select appetizers.

• Two Social, 123 E. Third St.: New menu launch, every first Friday! Try all 6 drinks on the new menu and get a free shirt! You have all month to collect all 6 drinks on the punch card.

SPECIAL SHOPPING DEALS AND OTHER ACTIVITIES

• After5, 111 E. Third St.: Sip & Shop while you enjoy wine and special discounts in store.

• Choice Juice Boxx, 31 S. St. Clair St.: Spend $50 at Varsity House to receive 10% off from your Choice Juice Boxx purchase.

• Club Evolution, 130 N. Patterson Blvd.: Audience applause chooses the winner of a karaoke contest and $75! No cover. Karaoke starts at 8:30 p.m. with the contest starting at 10:30 p.m.

• Dayton Metro Library, 215 E. Third St.: ESL Classes (English Classes) take place in the Opportunity Space every Monday and Friday, from 4:30-5:30 p.m. New Americans are invited to take part in this free program that is taught in 3 different levels. For more information, contact the Ask Me Line at 937.463.2665.

• Omega Music, 318 E. Fifth St.: New release day! Explore the new releases on vinyl, CDs, and more. All day 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. in the Oregon District.

• RiverScape MetroPark. 237 E. Monument Ave.: It’s the final day of the season at the MetroParks Ice Rink! While the rink is open, you can enjoy delicious treats from the concession area, including a cup of hot chocolate. Visit metroparks.org/ice-rink to learn more, find daily open hours, and see a schedule of events. Admission: $7 daily, ice skate rental: $3 daily. Ages 3 and under are free with a paying adult. 278-2607.

• Pedal Wagon Dayton: Hop around to some of Dayton’s best breweries on the Brewery Cruise! Seats are $35 for adults 21+ or rent a private ride for up to 15 people for $499! pedalwagon.com/dayton/brewery-cruise/

• Picture Perfect Paint Parties, 123 N. Ludlow St.: Come and enjoy our grape tastings of the month and a mini-paint party canvas. Register at www.pictureperfectpaintparties.com or call 937-265-0691 for more information.

• Sole Touchers, 37 S. St. Clair St.: Mention First Friday to receive 25% off all shoes in store!

• Talbott Tower, 131 N. Ludlow St.: Visit the businesses of Talbott Tower! Enjoy live music, food, and beer while you shop special discounts at more than 20 businesses.

• Vidia’s Closet, 27 S. St. Clair St.: When you shop this women’s clothing boutique in the St. Clair Lofts on First Friday, you can take 20% off your entire purchase! Shop in-store and enjoy a complementary glass of wine.

• Wild Whiskers, 33 S. St. Clair St.: Stop in to shop the March specials! Save on SmallBatch gently cooked 2 & 5 pound bags, $5 off Vital Essentials frozen dog and cat foods, $3 off the NEW West Paw Feast Mat and $1 off West Paw Creamy Treats, plus 20% off Canada Pooch Coats.

For more information about this First Friday and future events all across downtown Dayton, visit https://downtowndayton.org.