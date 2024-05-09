‘Legacy of Charity’s Children’ series wins podcasting competition

“As the descendant of Charity Davis Ceasar Broady, I’m honored to share my family’s story through ‘The Legacy of Charity’s Children’ podcast,” said Patricia Smith Griffin, the fourth great-granddaughter of Broady and the executive producer and writer of the series, in a news release. “This award from Roadmap Writers is a validation of the importance of preserving our heritage and the power of storytelling to inspire and educate future generations.”

The series draws from a generational archive collection, oral and written histories spanning 221 years. Selected for the 2023 Urban Mediamakers Film Festival, Season One of the podcast is accessible on various podcast platforms. Season 2 is set to premiere in July.

Spanning 12 generations (and counting) in Dayton, the descendants of Broady have contributed to the region since its inception in 1803/1804. In recognition of her community activism, Broady was posthumously inducted into the Dayton Region Walk of Fame in October 2023.

“Her legacy is becoming legendary,” Griffin said at the Walk of Fame ceremony. “The telling and sharing of our family’s story has become our family obligation and privilege. On behalf of Mother Charity and her children, we, the descendants of Charity Davis Caesar Broady, want you to know we are grateful for this recognition. It’s a recognition and acknowledgement of a history that has been a part of the fabric of the Miami Valley for 220 years, and a recognition and acknowledgement of a history that ensures that a history ignored does not become a history denied.”

Roadmap Writers, founded in 2016 by Joey Tuccio and Dorian Connelley, is a screenwriting education and training platform that provides a path to professional success in writing for film and TV.

For more information about “The Legacy of Charity’s Children,” visit www.charityschildren.org.