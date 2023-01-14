MAKE A DIFFERENCE: Elderly residents at St. Mary’s Development need supplies

St. Mary continues to rely on generous donors to meet seniors’ needs. “Our priority is the safety, well-being, and high quality of life for our residents,” says Natalynne Baker, Chief Operating Officer. “We continue to work to protect our residents’ health and safety and to ensure they have everything they need to prevent them from losing their independence. Our partnerships during the year have helped make this possible for our residents.”

Here’s what they need:

· Disinfectant cleaning solutions

· Clorox wipes

· Pine-Sol

· Lysol

· 409 Cleaner

· Rubbing Alcohol 91 percent or more

· Mops

· Brooms & Dustpans

· Umbrellas

· Gift Cards for food (Meijer, Walmart, Kroger, Amazon)

· Laundry Soap

· Shampoo

· Conditioner

· Mouthwash

· Deodorant

Donations can be dropped off from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the offices of St. Mary Development Corporation, 2160 E. Fifth Street, Dayton, OH 45403. It’s located in the old Carnegie Library at Fifth and Huffman Streets.

If you wish to support the program financially, you can mail a donation to the same address at St. Mary Development Corporation or go to the website www.StMaryDevelopment.org and donate online.

Questions? Email Cathy Campbell, at ccampbell@smdcd.org, or call 937-277-8149, ext. 208.

MAKE A DIFFERENCE

Meredith Moss writes about Dayton-area nonprofit organizations and their specific needs. If your group has a wish list it would like to share with our readers, contact Meredith: meredith.moss@coxinc.com.

Please include a daytime phone number and a photo that reflects your group’s mission.