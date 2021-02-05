Make a difference: Free grocery store needs kitchen basics, food items

With God's Grace is a year-round free grocery store. CONTRIBUTED

She says they’ve also discovered that some of their elderly clients were always looking for pop-top cans. “We were very surprised to find out that they were unable to use a manual can opener because they do not have enough strength and they can’t afford an electric can opener,” she says. “We also had a client who was only eating out of cans because everything they owned had recently been lost in a house fire.”

Several clients, Adkins adds, have been evicted due to the pandemic and now are living in a hotel and only able to bring in a microwave for cooking. Three clients don’t have a working stove and are also only using a microwave to eat. “If they had a hot plate they could cook meals,” she notes.

What they need

Countertop toaster ovens

Single and double hot plates

Sets of dishes

Pots and pans

Electric can openers

18-quart roaster ovens

Sets of silverware

Canned pineapple, peas, carrots, spaghetti sauce

Hamburger Helper

Laundry detergent

Paper towels

Baby diapers, size 6

Donations can be made at the store, 5505 North Dixie Drive, Harrison Twp., Ohio, 45414.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday. You’re asked to come to the side door and ring the bell.

With God’s Grace has also put together an Amazon wish list for items that would be beneficial for clients to help them to be able to cook healthy meals.

Want to shop?

To shop at the free store, an appointment is required. Families can sign up at the web site withgodsgracepantry.org. A photo ID for each adult in the household, birth certificate for every child in the household and proof of address will be required when signing up.

After the initial visit to the store, families will only need to sign in when shopping.

Want to volunteer?

Volunteers are always needed. Call (937) 397-4124 for more information.

Can your group use plastic containers?

A reader who saves and cleans the plastic food containers from her restaurant pick-ups would love to know of an organization that might be able to use them. If your group could make use of the clean containers, let us know.

MAKE A DIFFERENCE

Meredith Moss writes about Dayton-area nonprofit organizations and their specific needs. If your group has a wish list it would like to share with our readers, contact Meredith: meredith.moss@coxinc.com.

Please include a daytime phone number and a photo that reflects your group’s mission.