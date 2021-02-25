Make a difference: Hospice needs home accessories, jewelry, antiques for resale shops

The inventory at Heirlooms is made up entirely of donated items from the community.

Ohio’s Hospice of Dayton’s Centerville Heirlooms Shoppe features gently-used home furnishings, decorative accessories, antiques and jewelry. CONTRIBUTED

Here’s what the Heirloom Shoppes can accept

• Gently-used home decoration accessories

• Bed frames

• Chairs

• Collectibles

• Desks

• Dining tables

• Dressers

• Glassware

• Jewelry

• Lamps

• Mirrors

• Sofas

• Wall hangings

The Heirlooms Shoppes are located in Kettering at 1413 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420, (937) 294-9200 and 461 Miamisburg-Centerville Road, Centerville, OH 45459, (937) 435-1588.) Both Heirlooms Shoppes are open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, you’ll need to schedule a time to drop off your items. Heirlooms is also offering free pick-up of gently-used furniture. Items must be placed outside or in a garage. Heirlooms Shoppes drivers are not permitted to enter any homes at this time.

Other ways to help

The Heirlooms shops are a great place to search out interesting home decor. If you want to go shopping, keep in mind that the two shops have implemented new policies to keep staff, volunteers and customers safe and protected. No more than six customers at a time are permitted in the stores and customers are required to wear masks. A distance of six feet must be maintained between staff and customers.

Delivery services are available for a nominal fee based on the purchase price. Furniture can only be delivered to the garage.

For more information, visit www.hospiceofdayton.org

