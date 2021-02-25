Make a difference: Hospice needs home accessories, jewelry, antiques for resale shops

Faced with both the pandemic and a snowy winter, many of us are taking advantage of these stay-at-home months to go through our closets, attics and basements. The treasures we come across but no longer use can help make a big difference for others.
One of those worthwhile organizations is Ohio’s Hospice of Dayton, the community-based, not-for-profit hospice that provides care in patient homes, nursing homes and assisted living facilities, hospitals and the Dayton Hospice House. The group’s mission is to celebrate the lives of those it has the privilege of serving by providing care and services to each patient and family.
The dedicated team of experts in end-of-life care includes doctors, nurses, nursing assistants, social workers, chaplains and volunteers. Thanks to generous community support, grief support is available to family members, friends and the entire community at no cost through the Ohio’s Hospice of Dayton Pathways of Hope Grief Counseling Center.
The Heirlooms Resale Shoppes in Kettering and Centerville raise funds to support patient care and services.
“Because we are a not-for-profit hospice, we provide end-of-life care to anyone in the community, regardless of their ability to pay or complexity of care,” says Lori Poelking-Igel, president of the Ohio’s Hospice of Dayton Foundation. “Each and every donation supports care for patients with life-limiting illnesses and their families in our community.”
The inventory at Heirlooms is made up entirely of donated items from the community.
Here’s what the Heirloom Shoppes can accept
• Gently-used home decoration accessories
• Bed frames
• Chairs
• Collectibles
• Desks
• Dining tables
• Dressers
• Glassware
• Jewelry
• Lamps
• Mirrors
• Sofas
• Wall hangings
The Heirlooms Shoppes are located in Kettering at 1413 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420, (937) 294-9200 and 461 Miamisburg-Centerville Road, Centerville, OH 45459, (937) 435-1588.) Both Heirlooms Shoppes are open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, you’ll need to schedule a time to drop off your items. Heirlooms is also offering free pick-up of gently-used furniture. Items must be placed outside or in a garage. Heirlooms Shoppes drivers are not permitted to enter any homes at this time.
Other ways to help
The Heirlooms shops are a great place to search out interesting home decor. If you want to go shopping, keep in mind that the two shops have implemented new policies to keep staff, volunteers and customers safe and protected. No more than six customers at a time are permitted in the stores and customers are required to wear masks. A distance of six feet must be maintained between staff and customers.
Delivery services are available for a nominal fee based on the purchase price. Furniture can only be delivered to the garage.
For more information, visit www.hospiceofdayton.org
MAKE A DIFFERENCE
Meredith Moss writes about Dayton-area nonprofit organizations and their specific needs. If your group has a wish list it would like to share with our readers, contact Meredith: meredith.moss@coxinc.com.
Please include a daytime phone number and a photo that reflects your group’s mission.