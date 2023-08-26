MAKE A DIFFERENCE: K-12 Gallery can use art supplies

Dayton’s wonderful art facility for children and teens is gearing up for the new school year. You can’t help but notice K12 Gallery’s colorful building when you’re driving by the corner of South Jefferson Street and Patterson Boulevard. K12 Gallery & TEJAS (Teen Educational and Joint Adult Studio) hold daily classes and workshops for Dayton’s children, teenagers and adults. The organization is celebrating 30 years of service to the Dayton community.

Inside the bright building is an artist-centered regional visual arts center offering innovative visual arts programs for all ages in the Miami Valley. These programs include art classes, in-school and after-school hands-on programs, summer art camps, field trips, professional exhibitions, public art, workshops, community outreach, and art parties for all ages.

“Professional artists also support low-income students, youth on probation, adults with disabilities, incarcerated individuals, and survivors of violence, providing equal access to the educational and healing quality of the arts,” says Creative Marketing Director, Linnea Stevens. “Our members represent geographic diversity and a wide range of interests. We engage talent in the service of the community, leading through the arts to problem-solve.”

More than 30,000 people attended programs and classes through K12 Gallery & TEJAS through the main site and the organization’s various outreach programs.”

Stevens says everyday there’s something new and creative happening. “Whether it’s kids learning the basics of the color wheel or adults mastering a hot glass blow torch, we have programs for every age, every skill set, and nearly every medium,” she says. " We’re also a fantastic venue for local creators to display their work in our gallery. Just this year we’ve had representation from both professional painters and child artists.”

Visitors are encouraged to stop by to view exhibitions, a sales gallery and artists at work in their studios.

WHAT THEY NEED

These new supplies are sorely needed to ensure that young and aspiring artists have the tools they need to express their hopes and dreams in a creative and positive environment,” says Jerri Stanard, founder and CEO.

School Supplies

• Pencils

• Colored pencils

• Electric pencil sharpeners used in 15 schools plus all six studios

• Sharpie markers (black and all colors)

• Push pins

• Staplers and staples

• New computers with big hard drives

• Xerox paper

• Dark room photo paper

• Dark room chemicals

• Street art spray paint

• Matte board

• Scissors

• Rulers

• Masking tape

• Crayons

• Glue

• Markers

• Acrylic / Tempera paint

• Watercolor paints

• Paper (construction, drawing, card-stock, printer)

• Paint brushes

Cleaning Supplies

• Trash bags

• Paper towels (both paper and cloth)

• Toilet paper

• Windex and disinfectant spray

Food Supplies

• Shelf-stable Snacks

• Popcorn for large popcorn machine

• Cotton candy machine (industrial size)

Donations can be dropped off at K12 Gallery & TEJAS, 341 S. Jefferson St., during normal operating hours: 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

OTHER WAYS TO HELP

On Saturday Nov. 4, K12 Gallery & TEJAS will host “Art Off,” an annual Arts Gala and fundraiser for the crucial scholarships that support the after-school arts program AIT (Artist in Training). The AIT after-school program provides underserved youth with the resources and mentorship to achieve creative independence. Students have a plethora of high-quality art-making materials to express their individuality, and receive guidance from professional artists who are invested in the student’s success.” Many of the students who have come through our program have gone on to achieve accolades and scholarships,” says Stevens. The event features food, drinks, music, silent auctions, art activities and more! The focus is a live art competition, featuring some of the area’s most talented artists. Businesses and other entities may also purchase a tiered sponsorship package with exclusive perks and advertising. For more information: http://k12tejasgallery.org/ or call 937-461-5149.

High school and college students interested in volunteering at the gallery should reach out to Jackson Stanard at jackson@k12tejasgallery.org.

