MAKE A DIFFERENCE: Oasis House needs items for women

Since 2003, Oasis House has worked with survivors of sexual exploitation (human trafficking) and trauma.
The organization got its start in the area of Dayton known as the “Dixie Strip,” where at that time many women were being sexually exploited and expected to dance and strip to survive.
As the story goes, one day a woman stopped by a local church and sat in the parking lot. Sharon Amos, the pastor, eventually coaxed the woman into the sanctuary and learned her story. Over time, the congregants prayed for answers on how to address the issue that was impacting their community in such a negative way and ultimately began entering the clubs, offering hot meals and sharing stories with the women. Over time, hundreds of the dancers became members of Oasis House.
Today, most of the dance clubs on the “Dixie Strip” have been shut down. The staff continues to work with survivors of the sex industry by offering direct service to those in need of mentoring, safe housing, counseling, educational programing and spiritual guidance.
“We are continuing the long-held tradition of serving women who are the victims of sex or labor trafficking,” explains executive director Dona Pierce. She says that’s mostly commercial sexual exploitation such as prostitution, stripping, pornography, and the trading of sex for drugs. The group operates two safe houses where women can live up to two years as they work on healing and transforming to good health and wellness.
In addition the non-profit conducts street and cyber outreach programs as well as prison and jail programs. “Emotional support and viable resources are provided to the women, wherever they happen to be on their journey to freedom,” Pierce says. “We know first-hand many of the women in the sex industry are the victims of childhood trauma and sexual abuse. Unfortunately, they often end up in the sex industry because that lifestyle was so normalized; they never received the respect that any human being deserves. At Oasis House we are committed to making sure the women know they are loved and worthy of a life abundant with joy and goodness.”
Here’s what they need:
- Non‐bleach cleaning supplies
- Round‐up (for the yard)
- Detergent
- Sandwich and freezer zip‐lock bags
- Shampoo and conditioner for damaged hair
- Small and large trash bags
- New bath, hand and wash towels
- Vacuum cleaner with attachments
- Dishwasher
- Bath robes
- Underwear (in all sizes)
- Costume jewelry
- Scarves
- Games
- Books
- Journals
- Hair accessories, blow dryers, straightening irons
- Cosmetics
- Nail polish
- Copier paper, file folders, postage stamps
- Gift cards from Walmart, Target, Kohls, Kroger, Lowes, Visa, Mastercard, Speedway, Amazon, gas cards
- Uber Gift Cards: for help with transportation to treatment meetings, counseling, doctor/dentist appointments, grocery store
- Previously Owned Vehicle: in good working condition
The Oasis House office is located at the Job Center at 1133 S. Edwin C. Moses Blvd. Suite 384 Dayton 45417. You’re asked to call 937-898-7811 to schedule a drop off.
Other ways to help:
- Attend the upcoming golf outing fundraiser on Sept. 12 at Pipestone Golf Course. Donations range from $125 and up.
- Volunteer! The organization is always in need of help with a variety of jobs ranging from clerical help to outreach programs and mentoring.
For more information, see www.oasishouse.org.
If you have questions, contact 937-898‐7811 or email dpierce@oasisforwomen.org.
