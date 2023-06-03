MAKE A DIFFERENCE: Project READ wants your books!

In 2022 Project READ distributed over 40,000 books to 65 organizations including schools, non-profits, food banks and directly to children and families in need. Their donation machine is sustained by schools, churches, colleges, stores and individuals/organizations conducting book drives on their behalf. And by you, our loyal readers!

Here’s what the need:

New and gently used books for all ages.

Most needed: Kindergarten books, first grade books, multicultural books

Your book donations can be dropped off from 9 a.m.. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, at the Project READ Donation Center, 661 Lyons Road next to Antiques Village or at one of 11 outdoor donation bins located throughout the Miami Valley, including The Greene Shopping Center (on Glengarry Drive), Carl’s Body Shop (1120 Wayne Ave.), the Walmart parking lot in Moraine (1701 Dorothy Lane), and Panera Bread (821 Lyons Road, Centerville).

Check Project READ’s website, www.project-read.org for the most current list of donation bins. Indoor donation bins are also located in several Dayton-area businesses and can also be found on the website.

Questions? Call 937-949-1849 or email projectreaddatyon@gmail.com to arrange for a pick up of large donations that won’t fit in a donation bin.

Other ways to help?

Conduct a book drive for Project READ at your local business or school. Contact Potts for a Book Donation Toolkit and a donation bin(s).

Volunteer

For more information or questions, email: projectreaddayton@gmail.com or call 937-949-8149 or visit www.project-read.org.

Want to buy books?

The Bookstore @ Antiques Village is run by volunteers and located at 651 Lyons Road in Centerville (behind Sam’s Club and next door to Arrow Wine). Most new and gently used books are priced $3 each, with some books priced as low as $1. In addition to saving a lot of money, you will support literacy programs in the Dayton area with every purchase. One hundred percent of book sale proceeds support Project READ’s literacy programs.

Open 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Daily.

MAKE A DIFFERENCE

Meredith Moss writes about Dayton-area nonprofit organizations and their specific needs. If your group has a wish list it would like to share with our readers, contact Meredith: meredith.moss@coxinc.com.

Please include a daytime phone number and a photo that reflects your group’s mission.

