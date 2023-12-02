MAKE A DIFFERENCE: Those with disabilities need winter accessories

Among the many lives URS touches is that of 25-year-old Armando Barreno, whose infectious smile and love for people exemplify the resilience of the human spirit and the power of community support. “Born with developmental disabilities, Armando has flourished under URS’ nurturing Adult Services Programs, developing his social skills and engaging in joyful, fulfilling activities,” says chief development officer Laura Lafakis. “His mother says he’s a happy guy who brightens any room, his enthusiasm for life inspiring those around him.” At URS, Armando participates in vocational training, nursing, therapies, and more — each aspect contributing to his development.

This holiday season, URS focuses on adult clients like Armando, seeking to provide essential items to enhance their comfort and well-being. “These simple yet significant items signify warmth, care and community,” says Lafakis. “Every item brings a smile, reminding someone they are valued and cared for.”

Here’s what they need for men, women and children. All items must be new.

Hats

Scarves

Gloves

Mittens

Warm Socks

Donations can be delivered to URS at the Needmore lobby between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., 4710 Old Troy Pike, Dayton.

For a complete list and direct delivery to URS, visit the Amazon Wishlist at: https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/8DZSAH40P4RC?ref_=wl_share.

You can also go to https://ursdayton.org/wishlist.

Other Ways to Help

“During this time of the year when we are giving thanks, please keep in mind the needs of the hundreds of underserved children and adults with disabilities they care for and support each day,” says Dennis Grant, chief executive officer of URS. To learn more and see inspiring stories of perseverance and courage, tune into URS’ 45th Annual Telethon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 3 on WDTN, Channel 2. The Telethon kicks off the year-end appeal. You can donate through December at www.ursdayton.org or text URS to 24365.

Volunteers are always needed! If you would like to help, please contact Chief Development Officer Laura Lafakis at llafakis@ursdayton.org or (937) 853-5465.

Visit ursdayton.org/donate to learn about the many ways you can make a lasting difference in the lives of children and adults with disabilities.

Meredith Moss writes about Dayton-area nonprofit organizations and their specific needs. If your group has a wish list it would like to share with our readers, contact Meredith: meredith.moss@coxinc.com.

Please include a daytime phone number and a photo that reflects your group’s mission.