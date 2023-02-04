MAKE A DIFFERENCE: Threads of Miami Valley needs your clothing

Hopp has always had a heart for serving others. “I get to see immediate impact when families receive clothing or shoes,” she says. “Often these people may only have the clothes they are wearing when they come to us, so they are super excited when they walk out with bags of clothes! I also love our family of volunteers. We have over 100 volunteers that work monthly and they are very supportive of each other and our mission.”

According to Hopp, a new client survey puts the majority of Threads clients between the ages of 35-49 with 60 percent looking for clothing for their children as well. “You all have no idea how much this helps me and my kids!” wrote Alisssa, a recent client. “I appreciate your kindness. Every time I come, everyone is so nice!”

Hopp says because of amazing community support and partnerships, the organization is looking to expand its offering of towels, hygiene products and diapers. “The need for assistance is at an all-time high so we are excited to be able to help with these items. We would like to add additional appointment times and are looking to increase volunteers and donations in order to make that happen.”

Here’s what they need:

Gently-used girls winter clothing size 5T and up

Gently-used boys 18/20 clothing

Belts for adults

New underwear for children and adults

New socks for children and adults

Unopened toiletry items

Sheet sets (can be gently-used)

Towels, wash clothes. (Gently-used is accepted)

New feminine hygiene products

Winter gloves for men

Diapers

Donations can be dropped off from 9-11:30 a.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday mornings, and from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday evenings. Threads is located at 33 Lawrence Ave., Miamisburg, Ohio. Donors are invited to pull up to the back door and volunteers will help unload. All donations are tax-deductible.

Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

Other ways to help:

Financial donations are always appreciated and help to purchase new items such as underwear. Those donations can be securely made through the website threadsoutreach.org or mailed to Threads of Miami Valley, PO Box 772, Miamisburg, Ohio 45343-9998.

Volunteers can assist with sorting and organizing donations and assisting clients. “We encourage consistent volunteering to stay familiar with our process, so at least once a month for 2-3 hours,” says Hopp. “Many volunteers come weekly.” Potential volunteers can email help@threadsoutreach.org.

Want to shop at the boutique?

Clients are asked to bring a picture ID with them at check-in for their appointment. Appointments can be made by messaging through Facebook at Threads of Miami Valley, online at threadsoutreach.org or by calling 937-503-2841, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Thursday.

MAKE A DIFFERENCE

Meredith Moss writes about Dayton-area nonprofit organizations and their specific needs. If your group has a wish list it would like to share with our readers, contact Meredith: meredith.moss@coxinc.com.

Please include a daytime phone number and a photo that reflects your group’s mission.