MAKE A DIFFERENCE: You can help save sea turtles

Brion, a University of Dayton assistant professor, teaches intercultural proficiency and leadership at UD. She’s originally from France, is married to a Ghanaian and spent six years living and working in Ghana. She’s planning to bring high school and college students on eco-trips to help conserve and preserve the turtles.

“When under-resourced Ghanaian community members do not have enough to eat because there are fewer fish to catch due to pollution, or farmers do not reap what they used to because of global warming, community members are forced to find other ways to survive such as poaching turtles or their eggs,” says Brion. “We believe that when people are educated about humankind’s impact on the environment and they are given steady jobs and incomes, they will thrive, thus breaking the cycle of material poverty.”