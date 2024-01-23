Column: Making healthier food choices may mean addressing other issues

One suggestion would be to eat solely for the purpose of good health, rather than weight loss. This means getting back to eating real food such as vegetables, fruit, whole grains, lentils/legumes. Why? These foods contain fiber and water to fill you up, all while feeding your body the nutrients it needs to function properly. To boot, they are low in calories, sodium, fat and refined sugar, translating into healthy weight loss. You get to eat and enjoy food, rather than deprive yourself. When cooking, using herbs and spices, vegetable broth, and other healthy means of flavoring can add even more appetite satisfaction.

When asked, people identify some of the most common scenarios negatively affecting their ability to lose weight, including:

- Eating meals away from home. Dining out brings with it far more calories than most of us would realize, not to mention the extra salt and fat used in preparing the meal. Restaurant meals are also typically much larger than those you would eat at home.

- Caloric drinks. Common examples here are designer coffee, soft drinks, smoothies/juicing, or any other addition on top of regular meals.

- Holiday time, birthdays, sporting events, office parties or other group gatherings. Chances are that there will be plenty of tempting food and beverages available in these situations, ones you would probably not otherwise eat.

- Emotional eating. This habit is based on relieving negative emotions or boredom. The brain can get a boost from even the worst of foods, only to crash afterwards. The best way to change brain chemistry while also losing weight is to be active, whether a formal workout or just taking a walk.

Hidden calories – These are extras we add to food such as oils, salad dressings, creamers, sauces, croutons, butter and cheese.

Supplements – Replacing real food with pills, powders and drinks. This is a trillion-dollar industry and most people are no match for heavy marketing. Examples here are powders and/or pills to replace fruits and vegetables, protein products such as bars, powders and shakes.

Lack of exercise. Being active instantly relieves stress, boosts the metabolism and helps offset a sedentary lifestyle. When we are inactive we eat more, plain and simple, while moving the body does the opposite.

The best approach to weight loss involves recognizing current patterns around food, obtaining information to optimize your health, and ultimately making your own good choices.