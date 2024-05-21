Memorial Day weekend events in the Dayton region

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

Location: Trinity Church, 203 E. Linden Ave., Miamisburg

More details: facebook.com/PlayMiamisburg

When: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Location: “Calamityville” National Center for Medical Readiness, 506 E. Xenia Drive, Fairborn

Description: A free event with reenactors, living historians, the 4 Freedom Equestrian Team, military vehicles, weapons displays and more. Conducted by the Miami Valley Military History Museum.

More details: (937) 318-8820 or mvmhm.com

When: 10-11 a.m. Sunday

Location: Calvary Cemetery, 1625 Calvary Drive, Dayton

Description: Led by Fr. Stretch. Includes assistance from Knights of Columbus and BSA Troop 516.

More details: calvarycemeterydayton.org/event/memorial-weekend-mass

When: Noon-7 p.m. Sunday (Philharmonic at 7 p.m.)

Location: Carillon Historical Park: 1000 Carillon Blvd., Dayton

Description: Carillon Historical Park will host a Heritage Day celebration honoring Dayton history. The park will have a number of activities, including a performance by the Dayton Philharmonic. Free parking; admission is $10 per child, $12 for seniors and $14 for adults.

More details: daytonhistory.org/events/special-events/dayton-heritage-day-with-the-dayton-philharmonic

When: 10 a.m.-noon Saturday

Location: Greenwood Cemetery, 1123 Heaton St., Hamilton

Description: A walking tour of Greenwood Cemetery hosted by “Walking With History LLC” and “Brews, Battles, and BS” will include a stroll around the cemetery to chat about Civil War personalities while reflecting on Memorial Day. The tour is open to the public but no children are allowed. Meet at the GAR monument between 9:45-10 a.m. A 1-mile walk, wear comfortable shoes. Donations collected benefit the Butler County Historical Society.

More details: facebook.com/events/778374550930588

When: Begins at 9 a.m. Saturday

Location: Veterans Memorial Park in Miamisburg

More details: facebook.com/PlayMiamisburg

When: 11 a.m. Monday

Location: 4400 W. Third St., Dayton

Description: The VA hosts commemoration ceremonies at more than 130 national cemeteries throughout the U.S. on Memorial Day.

When: 8:45 a.m. Monday at Our Lady of good Hope Cemetery, 9:15 a.m. at Hill Grove Cemetery, 9:40 a.m. at Highland Cemetery, 10:30 a.m. at Linden Ave. Bridge, and a parade at 11 a.m.

Description: A service follows the parade at Veteran Memorial Park and a picnic in the park will happen after the service.

More details: facebook.com/PlayMiamisburg

When: 9 a.m. Monday

Location: Begins at at Veterans Park in Springfield and travels the same path it has the last few years. It will start at the bridge, go up and wrap back around to end at the park.

More details: facebook.com/SpringfieldOHMemorialDayParade

When: 2 p.m. Sunday

Location: Begins at Greenon High School, 510 Enon-Xenia Road, and ends at Enon Cemetery, 6013 Dayton-Springfield Road

Description: A ceremony will be presented by Enon VFW Post 8437 in Enon Cemetery at Monument Hill once the parade ends.

More details: enon-oh.gov/news/memorial-day-parade-2024

When: 10 a.m. Monday

Location: Starts on Main Street at Franklin Yards and travels down Main to Sixth, left on Sixth, right on River, right on Third and ends with a ceremony at the corner of Third and Main streets.

More details: franklinohio.org/community/events___activities_/memorial_day_parade.php

When: 2 p.m. Monday

Location: Veterans Memorial Park, 1911 N. Fairfield Road, Beavercreek

Description: Commemorates those who lost their lives serving in the U.S. armed forces. Guests asked to bring chairs to sit in as bleacher seating is limited.

More details: beavercreekohio.gov/806/Memorial-Day-Ceremony

When: 9-10 a.m. Monday

Location: Cornerstone Park, 5210 Cornerstone N. Blvd., Centerville

More details: centervilleohio.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/3888

When: 5-6 p.m. Monday

Location: Thomas A. Cloud Park - Veterans Memorial, 4707 Brandt Pike, Huber Heights

Description: A wreath laying ceremony hosted by the Huber Heights Military and Veterans Commission.

More details: facebook.com/events/965774728383830

When: 10 a.m.-noon Monday

Location: Marches down Verity Parkway to Woodside Cemetery in Middletown. Tribute at Woodside following the parade.

More details: cityofmiddletown.org

When: Friday through Monday

Location: Kings Island amusement park in Mason

Description: Free admission to military personnel the entire weekend. This includes active, retired, veterans, reserves and national guard. Military members also get up to $45 in savings when purchasing tickets online for up to six friends and family members.

More details: visitkingsisland.com/events/military-days

