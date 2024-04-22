Miami County visitors bureau reports ‘fantastic numbers’

An update on finances and bureau activities was given to the county commissioners recently by bureau Executive Director Leiann Stewart.

For this year, the county’s hotels reported brisk business in the days leading to and including the total solar eclipse. The county didn’t have the crowds anticipated based on previous eclipse events in other parts of the country, Stewart said, adding that “there are so many different variables that play into this that no one really knew exactly what to expect.”

In the end, event organizers were pleased with the number of people who viewed the eclipse from Miami County, she said.

Data received by the bureau through Placer.ai and Smith Travel Report showed 22,500 visitors were in the county April 8, eclipse day, from 39 states. A visitor was defined as someone coming from more than 50 miles away.

Hotel occupancy was up 63.4 percent over last year on April 6; 152.7 percent on April 7; and 47.2 percent eclipse day, April 8. “These are fantastic numbers,” Stewart said.

The bureau was heavily involved in planning for the eclipse and awarded $22,900 in solar eclipse grants for 11 recipients for events and marketing for the eclipse.

The attention of the bureau and the committee that planned local events is now turning to planning activities for the America 250 celebration coming in 2026. A grant request has been filed with the state for the America 250 events.

In coming weeks, a new state trail will be introduced: the Ohio Air and Space Trail. This will include the WACO Air Museum in Miami County, Stewart said. “We love trails and people love doing them,” she said. Last year, the county launched The Sweets and Spirits and Trail and The Boutique Trail.

Stewart also shared the following numbers:

The bureau reached more than 6 million people through social media and digital display marketing and 155,8000 people through paid search campaigns.

The bureau reached more than 1.2 million people via print marketing in local, state and national publications.

More information on the bureau, events and Miami County attractions can be found at homegrowngreat.com/ and on Facebook.

