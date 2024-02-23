Miami County Wedding Expo will have more than 30 local vendors

A free wedding expo happening soon in Troy will feature an array of vendors looking to serve local brides and grooms.
There will be more than 30 at the second annual 2024 Miami County Wedding Expo. It’s set for 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 3 in the Duke Lungard Building at the Miami County Fairgrounds. It is hosted by Personally2You Wedding Coordinators.
Vendors will include wedding venues, bakeries, photographers and more, according to organizers. The expo will also include a DJ, musicians and a dance instructor for entertainment.
No tickets or sign-up are required. Organizers ask people to click “Interested” or “Going” on the Facebook page at www.Facebook.com/Personally2You.
The Miami County Fairgrounds is located at 650 N. County Road 25A in Troy.
