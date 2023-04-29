Miami Valley Nonprofit Collaborative serves ‘those who serve others’

What they provide

MVNC training programs focus on three key elements critical to the success of a healthy, sustainable nonprofit organization:

Operational Issues such as strategic planning and financial stability

such as strategic planning and financial stability Leadership Development for individual development and team effectiveness

for individual development and team effectiveness Trending Issues such as building Inclusive leadership skills

Warner says this year’s offerings are bigger and better than ever. “Through partnerships with experienced, credentialed facilitators and consultants, we provide high quality training to nonprofits,” she says.

Emily Eck, executive director of Northmont FISH, says learning through the Collaborative has made all the difference for her in terms of leadership. “I love MVNC, " she reports. “It is definitely worth the time and financial resources every single time!”

Among the organizations that have benefited from MVNC’s programming are Brigid’s Path, Shoes for the Shoeless, Crayons to Classrooms and Catholic Social Services. Christy Mauch, VP of Operations with the Better Business Bureau and MVNC’s Board Chair, says that the Better Business Bureau has been a founding partner with the MVNC since its inception.

Here are some of the items that the organization can use for its training sessions:

File folders – manila or multi-colored

Copy paper for printing handouts

Printable tent cards

Pads of lined writing paper

Pens

Mechanical pencils

Chisel tip large Markers

Boxes of breakfast bars

Snack packs – nuts, nut mixes, crackers

All donations can be dropped off between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the Better Business Bureau offices, 15 W 4th St., Ste. 300, Dayton, OH 45402, or contact info@mvnonprofitcollaborative.org to make arrangements. A general donation will also greatly help MVNC continue to help strengthen the nonprofit community. www.mvnonprofitcollaborative.org/donate

You can read more about the organization on the website at www.mvnonprofitcollaborative.org or on social media on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

If your non-profit would like more information on the programming provided by MVNC, contact Warner at 937-477-2438 or email: info@MVnonprofitcollaborative.org

