Micro drone races at National Museum of U.S. Air Force will include simulator for visitors

The weekend will start with four qualifying sessions, with 16 racers competing in seven rounds to see who will advance to the double elimination brackets. These sessions will be from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 1:30-4:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

On the final day, March 3, the top 32 racers from the previous days will be coming together to take part in a double-elimination bracket. These will be split up between “sport” and “pro” class races.

The sport class tournament begins with warmups at 9 a.m., with the bracket taking place throughout the morning. The awards ceremony will take place at 11:45 a.m. The pro class will follow a similar structure, beginning at 9 a.m., with the awards ceremony taking place at 3:45 p.m.

All throughout the weekend, special hands-on activities will be available by the Sinclair College Unmanned Aerial Systems program. Various drone displays and demonstrations will also be on display.

Visitors will also be able to win a free micro drone at the event, courtesy of the Air Force Museum Foundation. This drone will be available to win through a drawing system, and guests don’t even need to be present to receive the drone. Drawings will occur at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.

For those not able to attend the event in person, a livestream of the races will be broadcasted on the Cincinnati Quad Racers YouTube channel.

How to go

What: Micro Drone Races

Where: National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, 1100 Spaatz St., Dayton

When: March 1-3

More info: nationalmuseum.af.mil or call 937-255-3286