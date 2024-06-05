New exhibition at Dayton gallery features works by artist Juko

Juko was born in Dayton, but is now based out of California. The gallery’s website says her work portrays “conversations between traditional and technological media” using a mix of physical and digital painting techniques.

The exhibition will contain previously showcased pieces as well as new works.

To celebrate, the Edward A. Dixon Gallery will be conducting two artist receptions. From 6-8 p.m. June 7 and 1-5 p.m. June 8, attendees will be able to meet Juko and learn more about her work. Light refreshments will be provided, and free street parking is available.

How to go

What: Edward A. Dixon Gallery artwork by Juko

When: June 7 through July 14. Artist Receptions are 6-8 p.m. June 7 and 1-5 p.m. June 8.

Gallery hours: Noon-5 p.m. Thursday, Saturday and Sunday. 3-8 p.m. Friday. Closed Monday through Wednesday.

Location: Edward A. Dixon Gallery, 222 N. St. Clair St., Dayton

More information: shop.eadgallery.com or call 937-985-2115