New exhibition at Dayton gallery features works by artist Juko

A new art exhibition at the Edward A. Dixon Gallery in Dayton, called “Conversations and Constellations,” features art from activist, doctor and artist Juko.
The exhibition opens Friday, June 7 and ends July 14.
Juko was born in Dayton, but is now based out of California. The gallery’s website says her work portrays “conversations between traditional and technological media” using a mix of physical and digital painting techniques.
The exhibition will contain previously showcased pieces as well as new works.
To celebrate, the Edward A. Dixon Gallery will be conducting two artist receptions. From 6-8 p.m. June 7 and 1-5 p.m. June 8, attendees will be able to meet Juko and learn more about her work. Light refreshments will be provided, and free street parking is available.
How to go
What: Edward A. Dixon Gallery artwork by Juko
When: June 7 through July 14. Artist Receptions are 6-8 p.m. June 7 and 1-5 p.m. June 8.
Gallery hours: Noon-5 p.m. Thursday, Saturday and Sunday. 3-8 p.m. Friday. Closed Monday through Wednesday.
Location: Edward A. Dixon Gallery, 222 N. St. Clair St., Dayton
More information: shop.eadgallery.com or call 937-985-2115
