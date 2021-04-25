Oak Tree Corner helps grieving children

“We have been able to continue in-person support,” says Braun. “Teens have met in our main building for more than six months. Parents and children who had been coming to us begged us not to switch to Zoom meetings. With the help of some wonderful volunteers who had already experienced COVID last summer, we were able to hold some tiny groups.”

Braun says they’re looking forward to having larger groups as more folks are vaccinated. “Eventually, we plan to return to three meeting locations,” she says. “Meanwhile anyone is welcome to come to our Far Hills office, but we know having Warren County and Greene County locations makes us accessible to more children.”

“Our affiliated agencies meet on Zoom weekly,” says Braun. “We can track where there are larger outbreaks and share resources to help children who have had family members die because of this pandemic. We are serving more children whose grandparents experienced COVID. "

Here’s what they need:

Paper towels, plates and napkins

Toilet paper

Juice boxes

Magazines

Doctor and veterinary play sets

Gift cards to pizza chains and grocery stores

2-liter bottles of caffeine-free orange soda and root beer

Craft supplies

You can drop off donations between 10 a.m. and 6 pm Tuesday through Friday at 136 Far Hills Ave., or other hours by appointment. Items also may be left on the front porch.

For more information, contact Oak Tree Corner at 937-520-2881 or visit www.oaktreecorner.org.

