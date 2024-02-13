Real estate: Updates add to appeal of Huber Heights home

Inside, many updates have been made with the most noticeable being the wood-plank vinyl flooring throughout the main level. Overhead light fixtures were updated; and the upstairs bathrooms have upgraded plumbing and fixtures, among other renovations.

A formal entry opens into a foyer hallway that branches into the formal areas to the left and right. A semi-open staircase with a wrought-iron railing wraps up from the foyer with a small landing before continuing to the second-floor bedroom level. To the right off the foyer is the formal dining room with an updated hanging light fixture and a single-door access to the kitchen. To the left off the foyer is the formal living room, which flows into the family room. The family room has patio doors that open to a three-season Florida room with windows, screens and a skylight. The room has added electric for a possible heat source and additional lighting. A single door opens to the backyard, which is surrounded by a chain-link fence. There is a double gate on one side and a single gate on the other. Additional storage is available in the large barn-like storage shed.

Back inside, the living room is open to the kitchen — allowing for flexible living space options.

An island has an extended counter to allow for bar seating for two, and the cabinetry has storage and open book shelves. Along one wall of the kitchen are several light-cherry pantry cabinets that match the additional cabinetry that surrounds the appliances. Beveled counters complement the cabinetry. A window is above the double sink, and appliances include a range, dishwasher and refrigerator.

A short hallway from the kitchen leads to a laundry room and interior access to the one-car attached garage. A half bath is off the foyer hallway, and a large storage closet is accessible from the family room.

Four bedrooms and two full bathrooms are located upstairs. Updated neutral carpeting fills the upstairs hallway and continues into all four bedrooms. The primary bedroom has a large closet and a dressing area with an oversized vanity with a single sink and sliding-door closet. The bath has an updated toilet and a walk-in shower with ceramic-tile surround. The flooring has been updated to the same wood-plank vinyl flooring as the main level.

The guest bath has also been updated with a solid-surface counter and single-sink and wood-plank vinyl flooring. The guest bath has a tub-shower with ceramic-tile surround.

Two bedrooms have sliding-door closets while the smallest bedroom has a walk-in closet with an above-staircase storage nook.

Price: $264,985

Open House: Feb. 11, 12 – 2 p.m.

Directions: Old Troy Pike to east on Pennyston Avenue, just south of Powell Road

Highlights: About 2,122 sq. ft., 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath, family room, kitchen island, stainless-steel appliances, laundry room, deep closets, updated flooring, vinyl wood plank, carpeting, four-season room, fenced yard, storage shed, one-car garage, extra parking pad

For more information:

Aiden Piersall, agent-owner

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Professional Realty

937-789-5707

Website: www.bhhspro.com