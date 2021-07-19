Sinclair student honored for mental health advocacy and perseverance

While Mosely always wanted to be a writer, she was still surprised to receive the attention of Sinclair’s faculty for a personal essay she wrote for one of her classes. When she’s not tutoring, Mosely is writing her own content on her aforementioned blog. In her blog, she shares cooking recipes as well as her intimate journey with bipolar disorder and various mental health struggles. She also shares tips to help others along their own mental health journey.

“After many years of trying to please others, I have learned that self-love and peace are worth fighting for and they give you the strength to then help others,” Mosely said.

Mosely is also working towards graduating with a degree in hospitality management and event planning later this year. After graduation, she will pursue a doctorate in hospitality management.

As one of Glamour Magazine’s 2021 College Women of the Year, Mosely had the opportunity to meet First Lady Jill Biden over Zoom.

Shawtra "Tay" Mosely, one of Glamour Magazine's 2021 College Women of the Year, on a Zoom call with First Lady Jill Biden. CONTRIBUTED. Credit: Glamour Magazine Credit: Glamour Magazine

“What an incredible honor to meet the First Lady and share our passion for helping others through teaching,” Mosley said. “She is an inspiration to me and to so many.”

At the end of the day, Mosely believes her time at Sinclair will set her up for great success in the future. At 46 years old, Mosely is finding her voice.

“As a 46-year-old college student, I have learned that it’s never too late to pursue your dreams,” she said. “When I began studying at Sinclair College, I felt that I was seen and heard for the first time in my life. I want to inspire others to find their passion and go for it!”

Follow Mosely’s adventures at Sinclair Community College and beyond by heading to her blog, Tay’s Bipolar Kitchen.