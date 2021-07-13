Sing-along! Aullwood hosts family-friendly outdoor concert

Rowlands plays banjo and guitar and grew up listening to singers John Denver and James Taylor who have influenced his music.

The concert will be held on the lawn in front of the nature center, located at 1000 Aullwood Rd. Bring a blanket or chairs. Seating is not provided.

The event is limited to 100 guests and pre-registration and payment is required. Call 937-890-7360 to make a reservation by Friday, July 16 at 1 p.m.

The concert is $10 for adults (12 and older), $7 per child (ages 3-11), two and under are free.

In case of inclement weather the concert will be held inside the Nature Center’s Auditorium. Gates open at 6:30. Masks are required indoors for those not yet vaccinated.

More information about the concert can be found here.