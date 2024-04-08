Spacious Washington Twp. home ideal for entertaining

The formal entry opens into a large foyer with ceramic-tile flooring and access to a half bathroom and guest closet. The semi-open staircase leads up to the second floor; and beveled-glass, French doors open into the spacious kitchen and breakfast room.

To the right, the formal living and dining rooms have updated neutral carpeting. The living room has a box window with window seat while the adjoining dining room has crown molding and a bay window — as well as access to the kitchen.

Granite counters complement the hickory cabinetry that fills two walls and includes a four-seat island with range. A corner double sink is below the windows; and a large planning desk is tucked near the dining room entrance. In addition to the range, the kitchen is equipped with updated appliances — including a dishwasher, microwave and refrigerator. Ceramic-tile flooring fills the kitchen and breakfast room.

A step down from the breakfast room is the family room with a coffered ceiling. A brick fireplace has a raised hearth and wood mantel. Built-in media cabinetry flanks the fireplace. French patio doors open out to a large stamped concrete patio and the landscaped backyard. Nearly hidden within one corner of the family room is a staircase that leads upstairs to the second-floor recreation room.

The formal staircase from the foyer leads up to the open loft-like hallway that wraps around the stairwell and is accented by a spindled railing. All four bedrooms, a bathroom and the recreation room are accessible from the hallway. The recreation room has a window, a closet, under-eaves storage and along one wall is a wet-bar area with an extended counter, a beverage cooler and lighted, glass-paneled hanging cabinets.

Next to the recreation room off the upstairs hallway is the main bedroom with a tray ceiling. Patio doors open out to a balcony wooden deck. Tucked into one corner of the bedroom is a gas fireplace with marble surround and remote starter. Double doors open off the bedroom into a divided bathroom. An elevated whirlpool tub has a triple-step entry and an elevated vanity has double sinks. A separate area has a walk-in, ceramic-tile shower with seat and glass doors.

A guest bath has an extended solid-surface counter with a single sink and a tub-shower with glass doors. The remaining three bedrooms have large closets with built-ins; and all the ceiling light fixtures have been updated and include LED lights.

WASHINGTON TWP.

Price: $489,000

Directions: From Route 725, take Mad River Road north, right at gate on Hunter Creek, immediate right on Rustling Oak

Highlights: About 3,460 sq. ft., 4-5 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath, 2 gas fireplaces, coffered ceiling, built-ins, spacious kitchen, granite counters, second-floor recreation room, wet bar, HVAC 2022, updated appliances, updated lighting, balcony deck, stamped-concrete patio, 2-car garage, stamped driveway, irrigation system, gated community, homeowners’ association

For more information:

Anne Goss

Sibcy Cline Realtors

937-266-9361

Website: agoss.agents.sibcycline.com