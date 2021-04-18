Springboro Community Assistance Center needs food items

In addition to the weekly food distribution, SCAC has offered help with utility bills, gasoline and counseling on a wide variety of topics. SCAC also serves just over 100 children every week in its Backpack Program, where a backpack of food is sent home for the weekend with eligible children in the school district.

Wendy Ford is the founder and executive director of the Springboro Community Assistance Center. CONTRIBUTED

Food drives at local churches

Every month in 2021, a different church is hosting a food drive benefitting SCAC. This effort is being led by the Rev. Jed Dearing, pastor at St. Francis Episcopal Church, which held the first drive in January. Approximately 1,877 families were provided with more than 20,000 meals.

February’s drive was held at Southwest Church and March’s at Springboro United Church of Christ. On April 24-25, the drive will be held at Fairhaven Church, Springboro Campus (875 W. Central Ave.) and on May 1-2 it will be held at the First United Methodist Church (60 E. North St.).

“Our community has been amazing over the last 14 years, but especially during the last year when our need increased dramatically,” says Ford. “Our churches have always been at the forefront of efforts to keep our shelves stocked and we couldn’t be more grateful for their efforts this year.”

Future dates are still to be determined but the sites are: Covenant Presbyterian (June), Christ Church South Campus (July), Jubilee Church (August), Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints ( October), Jubilee Church (November) and Newspring Church (December).

Heather Gosselin, who manages the inventory, says these are the most needed food items at this time:

Canned fruit

Canned vegetables

Canned chicken and tuna

Canned ravioli and spaghetti

Canned soup, stew and chili

Peanut butter

Pasta

Canned spaghetti sauce

Cereal

Instant oatmeal

Other needed items:

Shampoo

Body wash

Laundry detergent and dryer sheets

Dishwasher detergent and dish soap

Cleaners (toilet bowl cleaner, glass cleaner, multipurpose cleaners, disinfectant cleaners and wipes, and floor cleaners)

You can always donate by placing items in the bins outside the facility in the Educare Building next to Springboro Junior High School, 1605 Main St.

“Every donation is helpful, and nothing is too small,” says Gosselin. All donations are tax deductible.

Donations can be placed in the bins outside the facility in the Educare Building. CONTRIBUTED

Other ways to help

You can donate cash through PayPal or donate by check or gift card through the mail: SCAC, P.O. Box 1042, Springboro, Ohio 45066

You can also donate to one of the partners hosting a food drive. Follow the organization on Facebook for information about upcoming food drives and other events.

Donate while you shop by registering your Kroger Plus card or your Dorothy Lane Market Club card to benefit SCAC.

The most up to date list of items most needed is posted on the website: springborocommunityassistance.org/what-we-need/

Readers, thanks for the books!

Chip Houghton, a volunteer with Project READ, wrote to thank our readers for the great response to the Make a Difference on his organization.

“I was called by our store operations board member telling me that your article had the phone ringing,” he writes. “I already have a couple book pickups tomorrow and the best story is the woman who called to tell us she was going to take a bus down to our Donation Center on Lyons Road to drop off some books!”

MAKE A DIFFERENCE

Meredith Moss writes about Dayton-area nonprofit organizations and their specific needs. If your group has a wish list it would like to share with our readers, contact Meredith: meredith.moss@coxinc.com.

Please include a daytime phone number and a photo that reflects your group’s mission.