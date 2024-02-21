Straight No Chaser, Travis Tritt to perform at The Rose this summer

Initially formed at Indiana University, Straight No Chaser is RIAA-certified Gold and has sold more than 3 million albums worldwide, garnered more than a billion streams on Pandora alone, and sold more than 1.5 million concert tickets worldwide. In the fall of 2023, the group performed in more than 50 cities across the US with multiple sold-out shows, including a record-breaking run in Indianapolis.

Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. performance go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 23 online and at the Rose Music Center box office. Tickets are priced at $33.50-$76.50. For tickets or more information, visit rosemusicenter.com.

Grammy Award-winning and multi-platinum country singer Travis Tritt will perform Thursday, Aug. 15 with special guest War Hippies.

The Georgia native has sold more than 30 million albums and has received four CMA Awards among other accolades. He’s also dubbed one of “The Class of ‘89,” which included country music superstars Garth Brooks, Clint Black and Alan Jackson, all of whom dominated the charts in the early ‘90s.

Among Tritt’s 11 studio albums and numerous singles are 19 Top 10 hits, including “Modern Day Bonnie and Clyde,” “Here’s A Quarter” and “It’s A Great Day To Be Alive.” He’s also appeared in numerous feature films and TV shows throughout his career.

Tickets for his 8 p.m. performance go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 23 online and at the Rose Music Center box office. Tickets are priced at $38.50-$83.50. For tickets or more information, visit rosemusicenter.com.