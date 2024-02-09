Strengthen hips with ‘The Bridge’ exercise

Starting position: Lie on the floor face up, with knees bent and feet about hip-width apart. Relax the shoulders and arms and place them at your sides. To help keep the arms from pushing against the floor, turn the palms upward. This also helps to open the front shoulder area, which is tight in most people.

Strengthening phase: Pushing down with the heels, slowly lift the hips from the floor as far as comfortably possible, then pause and contract/tighten the gluteal (rear end) muscles. With sufficient strength the body will be in a straight (diagonal) line from the shoulders to the knees, without the back rounding. If lifting to this degree is not possible, come up as high as your current strength level will allow, as benefits can still be gained. To finish the repetition slowly lower the body and briefly rest before continuing.

