The Neon will offer free family programming on Saturdays in June, July

The Neon in downtown Dayton presents its free Family Summer Festival starting Saturday, June 8.

Presented in partnership with ThinkTV PBS and Dayton Metro Library, the festival’s six-week series will be held on Saturday mornings at 11 a.m.

Events will start with Read-Along videos and continue with programming from the PBS Kids library. Children will leave each screening with a free book and other materials to promote continued learning over the summer. Parents and caregivers will also be provided with resources to keep learning happening at home and prevent the “summer slide.” All materials are courtesy of ThinkTV and Dayton Metro Library.

Each Saturday will focus on a different program. The schedule is as follows:

June 8: “Be My Neighbor Day”

Daniel Tiger episodes followed by hands-on activities on The Neon’s patio.

June 15: “Sing Along Sesame Street”

This episode will be followed by “Sesame Street” coloring stations on The Neon’s patio.

June 22: “Puppy Palooza”

Dog-themed episodes of “Curious George” will be followed by visiting dogs on the patio.

June 29: “Rainbow Families Day”

A celebration of diverse families with special episodes of “Clifford” and “Work It Out Wombats.” Coloring activities and resources for how to talk to children about LGBTQIA+ families will be available from PFLAG Dayton and Dayton Metro Library.

July 6: “Animals Are Awesome”

Episodes of “Wild Kratts” andNature Cat” will be followed by a visit from Five Rivers MetroParks with live animals on The Neon’s patio.

July 13: “Work It Out Wombats Day”

One of the most popular shows with PBS Kids will be followed by hands-on educational activities on The Neon’s patio.

“The collective focus is to keep kids learning over the summer,” said organizers in a news release. “Programs will promote literacy, connect kids with nature, focus on social emotional learning and foster diversity, equity and inclusion. They’ll also be a whole lot of fun!”

Doors open weekly at 10:30 a.m. Tickets will be given on a first-come, first-serve basis.

More details

The Neon is located at 130 E. Fifth St. Free ground level parking is available across the street from the cinema’s front doors. For more details, visit neonmovies.com.

