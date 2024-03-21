UD’s Roger Glass Center for the Arts offers inaugural season of diverse performances

The 51,200-square-foot center — named for the late Roger Glass, who was the lead donor for the project, a 1967 UD alum, and president and CEO of Marion’s Piazza — features:

A 386-seat concert hall, which can be acoustically tuned for musical performances from small ensembles to large orchestras

which can be acoustically tuned for musical performances from small ensembles to large orchestras An experimental theater with 244 seats and flexible space for performances that allow lighting and sound from any angle

with 244 seats and flexible space for performances that allow lighting and sound from any angle A visual arts gallery with space, lighting and audio visual connections for two- and three-dimensional as well as digital art

with space, lighting and audio visual connections for two- and three-dimensional as well as digital art Experiential learning facilities for Flyer TV, Flyer Radio and Flyer News, including a TV studio, control room, video-editing lab, radio studio and audio production suite.

The Glass Center, designed to meet LEED-gold environmental standards, was designed in consultation with local arts organizations to complement existing venues in the region. It was supported by more than 120 donors, including faculty and staff, and Martha M. Walter, whose 2002 bequest for a future arts center was critical to making the facility possible. The cost of the project was $45 million.

An open house will take place Saturday, April 13 featuring student and community work throughout the building.

All events will be in the Concert Hall with the exception of “Godspell” which will be held in the Experimental Theatre.

The Roger Glass Center for the Arts is located at 29 E. Creative Way, Dayton.

For more information, call 937-229-5000 or visit udayton.edu/artssciences/about/facilities/glass-center-arts/glass-center-events.php.

GLASS CENTER SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

April 6

7 p.m. Ebony Heritage Singers

April 7

3 p.m. New Horizons Jazz Band Concert

7 p.m. John Benjamin Faculty Recital, “Just a Few Seconds,” featuring Andrea Chenoweth Wells and Mark Kleine

April 11

8 p.m. University Jazz Band

April 12

7:30 p.m. Chorale and Bella Voce

April 13

11 a.m.-2 p.m. Roger Glass Center for the Arts Open House

April 14

2 p.m. University of Dayton Orchestra

4:30 p.m. University of Dayton Symphonic Wind Ensemble

April 15

7:30 p.m. Brass Ensemble Night

April 16

8 p.m. University of Dayton Concert Band

April 17

8 p.m. Piano Trio Recital

April 19

7:30 p.m. “Godspell”

April 20

11 a.m. Piano Ensemble and Friends

7:30 p.m. “Godspell”

April 21

1:30 p.m. World Music Choir and Gamelan

4 p.m. “Godpsell”

April 22

8 p.m. University of Dayton Percussion Ensemble and Drumline

April 26

8 p.m. Dayton Jazz Ensemble

May 2

7 p.m. University of Dayton New Horizons Strings and Concert Bands