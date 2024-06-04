Updated list: Pride events in the Dayton region celebrate LGBTQ+ community

When: 6-7:30 p.m. June 6

Location: New Lebanon Branch of the Dayton Metro Library, 715 W. Main St., New Lebanon

Description: A talk led by Dayton Metro Library’s LGBTQIA+ services specialist. “We will uncover the history of LGBTQIA+ communities both local and national and will provide tips on how you can further explore this fascinating topic on your own.”

When: 2-8 p.m. June 9

Location: EJ Nutter Park: 865 Factory Road: Beavercreek

Description: A talk led by Dayton Metro Library’s LGBTQIA+ services specialist. “We will uncover the history of LGBTQIA+ communities both local and national and will provide tips on how you can further explore this fascinating topic on your own.”

When: 11 a.m.-noon June 10

Location: Miamisburg Branch of the Dayton Metro Library, 545 E. Liden Ave., Miamisburg

Description: An inclusive storytime will celebrate the LGBTQ+ community with message of love, acceptance and diversity. For children of all ages and families of all backgrounds.

When: 7-8:30 p.m. June 10

Location: Dayton Metro Library, 215 E. Third St., Dayton

Description: A book discussion group :open to adults who are interested in reading and discussing a diverse range of fiction and nonfiction books featuring LGBTQIA+ characters and/or themes,” the library’s website says. The June book is “Endpapers” by Jennifer Savran Kelly.

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

When: 4-8 p.m. June 14

Location: Delco Park: 1700 Delco Park Drive, Kettering

Description: Kettering Pride will take place on June 14 at Delco Park. Featuring an array of local vendors and food trucks, the festival will be complimented by a lineup of local and guest performers. This festival is free and open to everyone.

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

When: 5-9:05 p.m. June 21

Location: 1045 Central Ave., Middletown (downtown area)

Description: Festival includes vendors, entertainment and a drag show. Details are still being finalized and vendors are sought.

When: June 21-23

Location: Downtown Springfield

When: 10:30 a.m. June 23

Location: Courtyard by Marriot, Springfield

Description: A Drag Brunch to support Quality Springfield at the end of Pride Weekend. Tickets can be purchased online.

When: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. June 29

Location: South Walnut Street, on the block of Mills Lawn Elementary School, Yellow Springs

Description: Presented in conjunction with the Village of yellow Springs, Yellow Springs Pride has a parade and The Purple March, dozens of vendors and entertainment supporting the LGBTQ+ community. The Purple March supports reproductive rights and the fight for diversity and inclusion.

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

When: 5-11 p.m. June 29

Location: Downtown Dayton

Description: The official Dayton Pride Bar Crawl will take place on June 29. This free event will travel to over four venues, with special discounts and drinks. This event will also have a free after party

Submit your event

Don’t see your festival on the list? Email alex.cutler@coxinc.com to get it added.