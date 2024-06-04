Updated list: Pride events in the Dayton region celebrate LGBTQ+ community

June is the designated month for Pride, during which the world celebrates inclusion, diversity and love with the LGBTQ+ community. Many local events in honor of Pride include marches and parades, vendors, food, entertainment and art.
The following is a partial list of what’s planned in the Dayton and Southwest Ohio regions:
🏳️🌈LGBTQIA+ History Talk
When: 6-7:30 p.m. June 6
Location: New Lebanon Branch of the Dayton Metro Library, 715 W. Main St., New Lebanon
Description: A talk led by Dayton Metro Library’s LGBTQIA+ services specialist. “We will uncover the history of LGBTQIA+ communities both local and national and will provide tips on how you can further explore this fascinating topic on your own.”
🏳️🌈Beavercreek Pride
When: 2-8 p.m. June 9
Location: EJ Nutter Park: 865 Factory Road: Beavercreek
🏳️🌈'Love is Love’: Celebrating Pride Month with Storytime
When: 11 a.m.-noon June 10
Location: Miamisburg Branch of the Dayton Metro Library, 545 E. Liden Ave., Miamisburg
Description: An inclusive storytime will celebrate the LGBTQ+ community with message of love, acceptance and diversity. For children of all ages and families of all backgrounds.
🏳️🌈LGBTQIA+ Book Club
When: 7-8:30 p.m. June 10
Location: Dayton Metro Library, 215 E. Third St., Dayton
Description: A book discussion group :open to adults who are interested in reading and discussing a diverse range of fiction and nonfiction books featuring LGBTQIA+ characters and/or themes,” the library’s website says. The June book is “Endpapers” by Jennifer Savran Kelly.
🏳️🌈Kettering Pride 2024
When: 4-8 p.m. June 14
Location: Delco Park: 1700 Delco Park Drive, Kettering
Description: Kettering Pride will take place on June 14 at Delco Park. Featuring an array of local vendors and food trucks, the festival will be complimented by a lineup of local and guest performers. This festival is free and open to everyone.
🏳️🌈Pride Middletown
When: 5-9:05 p.m. June 21
Location: 1045 Central Ave., Middletown (downtown area)
Description: Festival includes vendors, entertainment and a drag show. Details are still being finalized and vendors are sought.
🏳️🌈Springfield Pride Weekend
When: June 21-23
Location: Downtown Springfield
🏳️🌈Springfield Pride Brunch
When: 10:30 a.m. June 23
Location: Courtyard by Marriot, Springfield
Description: A Drag Brunch to support Quality Springfield at the end of Pride Weekend. Tickets can be purchased online.
🏳️🌈YS Pride Festival
When: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. June 29
Location: South Walnut Street, on the block of Mills Lawn Elementary School, Yellow Springs
Description: Presented in conjunction with the Village of yellow Springs, Yellow Springs Pride has a parade and The Purple March, dozens of vendors and entertainment supporting the LGBTQ+ community. The Purple March supports reproductive rights and the fight for diversity and inclusion.
🏳️🌈Dayton Pride Bar Crawl
When: 5-11 p.m. June 29
Location: Downtown Dayton
Description: The official Dayton Pride Bar Crawl will take place on June 29. This free event will travel to over four venues, with special discounts and drinks. This event will also have a free after party
Submit your event
Don’t see your festival on the list? Email alex.cutler@coxinc.com to get it added.
