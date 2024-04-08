Updates enhance brick home in Beavercreek

A traditional, mid-century modern ranch home offers retro charm and several updates.

Listed for $254,900 by Sibcy Cline Realtors, the brick residence at 1030 Joffre Place has about 1,440 square feet of living space. Situated on a half-acre wooded lot on a cul-de-sac in Beavercreek, the property has a heated, two-car attached garage with a workshop room and glass-block window, a side concrete and paver patio, and a large storage shed. An enclosed patio with skylights, screened windows and access to the patio provides panoramic views of the wooded backyard.

Updates made to the house include a bathroom remodel in 2023, a new water heater in 2017 and a well-bladder tank in 2014. The house has dimensional roof singles with 6-inch gutters and vinyl replacement windows throughout. The 200-amp electric panel was updated and an efficient heat pump system was installed in 2023.

Inside, the traditional three-bedroom floor plan has spacious social areas and a secluded bedroom wing.

The formal entry opens into the living room with a slate entry pad and brick-accented plant box. A bay window fills the room with natural light. Off the living room is the formal dining room with parquet flooring.

A peninsula counter with a curved top divides the kitchen from the dining room. The curved, extended counter allows for a couple of bar seats and hanging cabinets have pass-through doors. A window is above the double sink and there is ceramic-tile backsplash. Appliances include a wall oven, refrigerator, dishwasher and a cooktop that was new in 2020. Wood-plank vinyl flooring fills the kitchen and continues down the hallway to the bedrooms.

A pocket door opens off the dining room into a spacious family room with a picture window and sliding patio doors that open into the enclosed patio. The patio has two skylights and walls of screened windows. Glass doors open out to the side-yard patio.

Three bedrooms and a full bathroom are located off the hallway. All three bedrooms have parquet wood floors, double sliding-door closets and ceiling paddle fans with light fixtures. There are two closets off the hallway and a third just off the entry pad in the living room.

The full bathroom has been remodeled in 2023 and has an elevated white vanity with a solid-surface counter and sink. The toilet has been updated; and the tub-shower has a new fiberglass surround. The bathroom flooring is wood-plank vinyl that matches the hallway and kitchen.

A laundry room is off the kitchen and has parquet wood flooring and built-in hanging cabinetry.

BEAVERCREEK

Price: $254,900

Directions: Grange Hall Road to west on East Patterson to south of Joffre Place

Highlights: About 1,440 sq. ft., 3 bedrooms, full bath 2023, family room, bay window, enclosed patio, parquet floors, wood-plank vinyl floors, heat pump 2023, central air conditioning, water heater 2017, dimensional roof with 6-inch gutters, vinyl replacement windows, well and septic system, concrete-paver patio, half-acre lot, storage shed, heated 2-car garage with workshop, cul-de-sac.

For more information:

Anne Goss

Sibcy Cline Realtors

937-266-9361

Website: agoss.agents.sibcycline.com

